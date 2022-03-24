Patry Jordán explains his four pillars of well-being

The best cardio videos of Patry Jordán

More than twelve million subscribers on his YouTube channel ‘Virtual Gym’, almost 4 million followers on Instagram… The figures surrounding Patry Jordán are dizzying. The community that has been created around health and sports is one of the most powerful and grew exponentially during confinement “I was the only person they let into their houses.” Surely you know someone who has trained with one of her videos. Or you yourself have reproduced and put into practice one of her routines at home.

For Patry Jordán, having become a prescriber of healthy habits is an honor, it shows in the emotion she shows when talking about her followers: “People write to me and tell me ‘You are my guardian angel’ and I tell them that I don’t I have done nothing. I give them the tools and they take advantage of them” he tells us in our appointment with the influencer in Madrid where she is on the occasion of the launch of Dash & Stars, a new sports firm of which she is an ambassador together with Andrea Duro and Vanesa Lorenzo.

about the importance of find sports clothing that are your allies in training, self-care, mental health and much more, speaks to us fitgirl most followed in our country:

What does a garment have to have to accompany you in your workouts?

That adapts perfectly to movement, that makes you feel free, feel good and safe. The security that a garment gives you is very important, if I feel good and I look good.

Do you wear your sportswear outside the gym?

(The outfit she is wearing is indicated: a black Dash & Stars set combined with a black blazer and chunky sneakers).

And how do you combine them? What is your infallible sporty garment?

Leggings are part of my daily life, but also, for example, bodies. I usually mix garments since today we also look for that point of comfort that makes us feel and look good.

What is your favorite garment from the Dash & Stars collection?

I love the set that combines black and cream!

Dash & Stars

What distinguishes Dash & Stars from other sportswear firms?

It is more than a brand. Find a point of being more, not having more, being. Allowing ourselves to be free, that moment of self-care, not only exercising for aesthetic reasons, but to feel good. I always say that in the end, sport gives you many values ​​and we have to resort to them and take advantage of them in our day to day.

What does sport mean in your life?

It has always been part of my life, my whole family is dedicated to sport: my mother has a gym, my father trained a football team, my brother works for FC Barcelona, ​​so we have always been linked to sport. I don’t see it for an aesthetic purpose, I see it as something that empowers you, that gives you values ​​such as: perseverance, discipline, control, if it’s a team sport, camaraderie, self-improvement. And these are values ​​that we constantly need in our daily lives. It is a tool, a hidden benefit, that you hardly realize, but it gives you when you start exercising.

What is the hardest thing for you and the least when it comes to training?

We always look for motivation, but the reality is that we are not always motivated. Our days are changing, some of us are up and others are down. That’s why we don’t have to wait to be motivated. Our motivation has to be to have fulfilled. We do not have to look for that immediate satisfaction, we are addicted to the pleasure of the constant moment. But the satisfaction of having completed the training is better. So, count to three, and you get down to it. You will not even notice and you will have fulfilled. If you can enjoy the moment of training, much better! There are many techniques, many disciplines, there are a thousand things you can do. But I think that changing the chip is not an obligation, it is a choice to take care of myself, to be my priority.

What discipline do you enjoy the most?

I encourage making it easy to introduce the sport, I encourage people to enter the house. But I love the contact with nature. I love all sports that connect nature and movement. It makes you feel like we are nothing. Sport is one of the things that makes me disconnect. It is one of the tools that makes you say ‘It’s my time and I don’t think’. The problems are going to be there when you go to sleep, when you get up… But not when you’re playing sports.

If you need a little push to encourage you to train, do you think that having the right clothes can be that extra motivation?

Put on something that makes you feel safe, feel good, although the priority has to be doing sports for health, you want to feel good. And if you find those clothes that give you power, you will surely give 100%.

How do you take care of yourself apart from playing sports: any nutritional guidelines, any beauty routine?

For me, care, I always say, has four pillars: one, training. Two: food. And this from the election, because you can eat everything, I do not believe in bad or good food. I do not believe in prohibitions because they end up being your wish. And that is the great mistake of diets. Three: self-care. Put ourselves first, prioritize ourselves, learn to say no and learn to say yes. Wanting to be a little selfish to give your best version. Not only for you to have it, and enjoy it, but also to offer it. And four: emotional well-being. A pillar that we often forget but that is the one that manages all the others. You are not motivated, you have no commitment, in your day to day you suffer stress, discomfort, frustration…

If we learn to manage ourselves, if we put ourselves first, if we give ourselves those moments of self-care, and take care of our diet and training, that is when we will achieve the perfect match. ‘I feel good and I’m fine.’

Dash & Stars

Do you think that social networks are giving a more powerful message about the importance of mental health than the one that was being given years ago?

I think we still have a very big exercise to do. What I don’t understand is how since childhood we are not helped to manage our emotions with everything we are experiencing. They have to prepare us for the inner world. But at the same time we are starting to say how important it is to work that path between what I think I need and what I have. The more distance there is between what I have and what I aspire to have, the more frustration. We are at a time when we have the greatest comforts in the world. Although we are going through the whole pandemic, but we are between cottons and yet we feel that we always lack something.

I work in social networks and people think that your life is easy, that you have an idyllic relationship, that you have everything, and no, we have normal couples, the same problems, but we all live our lives…

How is your relationship with the immense community that you have created in social networks?

Grateful. Sport unites a lot. It’s brutal. People write to me and tell me ‘You are my guardian angel’ and I tell them that I have not done anything. I give them the tools and they take advantage of them. And they find the motivation, the hook. You have to find commitment connectors and maybe the community has that, knowing that I never let you down, that you can always post a video of me… It makes me feel very good when they tell me ‘I’ve lost 15kg’ but not because of the physical change but because this makes them feel capable of prospering at work, being better, and you say wow, when you see that working on those four pillars that I mentioned, everything falls into place.

Now, with the pandemic, I miss connecting the virtual world with the real world and holding face-to-face events, because they see me, I go into their homes every day. During the lockdown, he was the only person allowed into their homes. But mine ends up being a very lonely job.

