Oscar 2022: These are the films that have won the most Oscars in history

ANDNext Sunday, March 27, the gala for the oscars 2022. As happened in the previous delivery, the gala has had to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of its usual date in February, the biggest awards in cinema will be presented a month later.

Spain will be represented with several nominations, among which stand out that of Penlope Cruz What Best actress and of Javier Bardem What Best Actor. The interpreter will try to win the statuette for his role in ‘Being the Ricardos‘ while his wife will do the same with his interpretation in ‘Parallel Mothers’.

On the other hand, films nominated for best movie are ‘Belfast’, ‘CODA’, ‘Don’t Look Up’, ‘Drive My Car’, ‘Dune’, ‘The Williams Way’, ‘Licorice Pizza’, ‘The Alley of Lost Souls’, ‘The Power of the Dog ‘ and ‘West Side Story’. Which one will get to rise as a favorite?

But speaking of favourites… Do you know which are the most awarded films in the Oscar of history? There are many who have received a multitude of nominations but not so many who went on stage to collect them. Lead the rankin’titanica‘, the romance par excellence, with 11 statuettes, but they imitate him ‘Ben Hur‘ and ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King‘, which also got more than a dozen.

Most awarded films at the Oscars in history

1. ‘Titanic’

The romance directed by james cameron and starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio was nominated in 14 categories and finally took 11 Oscar awards home, which places it as the most honored film. Best Picture, Best Director, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Visual Effects, Best Editing, Best Soundtrack, Best Original Song, Best Sound, and Best Sound Editing.

2. ‘Ben-Hur’

The 1959 American film directed byr William Wyler won almost all of the Oscar awards for which she was nominated. Only one of them escaped him but it accompanies ‘Titanic’ with 11 statuettes. Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Visual Effects, Best Editing, Best Soundtrack and Best Sound.

3. ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King’

The last film of the film trilogy of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ directed by Peter Jackson based on the work of J. R. R. Tolkien They won all the awards for which they were nominated. She shares the ranking with the other two films with 11 statuettes. Best Picture, Best Director, Best Art Direction, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Makeup, Best Costume Design, Best Soundtrack, Best Original Song, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, and Best Editing.

after this TOP 3are followed by other films that have achieved many Oscar awards: ‘West Side Story’ (10), ‘Gone with the Wind’ (10), ‘Gigi’ (9), ‘The Last Emperor’ (9), ‘The English Patient’ (9), ‘Slumdog Millionaire ‘ (8), ‘On the Waterfront’ (8), ‘My Fair Lady’ (8), ‘The Best Years of Our Lives’ (8), ‘Gandhi’ (8), ‘From Here to Eternity’ ( 8), ‘Cabaret’ (8) and ‘Amadeus’ (8).