‘Nova’: Marvel Studios would be developing a series or movie for Disney +

With moon knight on the horizon in what concerns the television section and with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ready to be released in theaters in May (and even with Thor: Love and Thunder in the chamber), it has just been reported from dead line that Marvel Studios is currently developing a project of Not goingone of the most unknown characters in this universe of superheroes who, however, is one of the most powerful we can find. Those of you who have played the video game Guardians of the Galaxy You already know what we mean.

Nova is part of the cosmic branch of Marvel, rubbing shoulders with those already mentioned Guardians of the Galaxy and with Thor. Is about Richard Rideran improved member of the Nova Corps, the police force that we could see in the feature film of James Gunn in 2014 starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaa, Dave Bautista and company. Hardly anything is known about the project, but in principle a series for Disney + is already being written.

Movie or series on the way

Know Pirzadascreenwriter of moon knightwill be working on the project and of course Kevin Feig will be the producer. The rumors are not clear and it is not known for sure if this is a series or a movie, but for now it is more firmly believed that we are facing a new television series, which would make all the sense in the world not to break the cinematographic chronology that Marvel has stipulated right now. Nevertheless, as a movie it could also work (and maybe even better).

“ Moon Knight screenwriter signing the project.

Already rumored in 2020 that there was a project Not going on the table, but now the rumors have gained a lot of strength and it is clear that they want to present this character officially. What we don’t know is how he is going to integrate or what his impact will be, because he should be linked to the guardians somehow, and the next stop for these is the third installment that will be released in 2023 with Gunn again directing. Maybe by then we will have the first official teaser or something like that.