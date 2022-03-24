Nicolas Cage explains why Disney forgot about ‘National Treasure 3’

Almost 15 years have passed since the premiere of National Treasure: Book of Secrets (The Quest 2: The Secret Diary in Spain and Legend of the Lost Treasure 2: The Book of Secrets in Latin America). During all that time there has been speculation about a possible part and, although at some point it was in development, in the end the project came to nothing. Why? Nicolas Cagethe protagonist of the films, has come out to explain it.

In an interview with GQ, Nicolas Cage addressed the causes that brought down the third part of NationalTreasure. In fact, the actor did not hold back anything against those directed by Mickey. He hinted that Disney forgot about the project for the poor performance at the box office of the feature films in which he himself starred after the search 2.

“The phone stopped ringing. It was like, ‘What do you mean we’re not doing NationalTreasure 3? 14 years have passed. Why not?’… Well, Sorcerer’s Apprentice didn’t work and Ghost Rider did not sell tickets. Drive Angry came and went,” he declared. However, this It’s just Nicolas Cage’s intuitionas Disney never revealed the exact reasons.

Let’s remember that NationalTreasure 3 It was greenlit by the company shortly after the sequel was released. Jerry Bruckheimer, the film’s producer, even went so far as to say that development was already underway. However, the years passed and the project was delayed until it was completely ignored.

“When I talk about fake friends in Hollywood, I don’t mean Jerry. I’m talking about Disney. They are like an ocean liner. Once they go in a certain direction, you have to get a million tugboats to try to turn again,” Cage said. .

