Nicolas Cage explains why Disney forgot about ‘National Treasure 3’

Almost 15 years have passed since the premiere of National Treasure: Book of Secrets (The Quest 2: The Secret Diary in Spain and Legend of the Lost Treasure 2: The Book of Secrets in Latin America). During all that time there has been speculation about a possible part and, although at some point it was in development, in the end the project came to nothing. Why? Nicolas Cagethe protagonist of the films, has come out to explain it.

In an interview with GQ, Nicolas Cage addressed the causes that brought down the third part of NationalTreasure. In fact, the actor did not hold back anything against those directed by Mickey. He hinted that Disney forgot about the project for the poor performance at the box office of the feature films in which he himself starred after the search 2.

“The phone stopped ringing. It was like, ‘What do you mean we’re not doing NationalTreasure 3? 14 years have passed. Why not?’… Well, Sorcerer’s Apprentice didn’t work and Ghost Rider did not sell tickets. Drive Angry came and went,” he declared. However, this It’s just Nicolas Cage’s intuitionas Disney never revealed the exact reasons.

Let’s remember that NationalTreasure 3 It was greenlit by the company shortly after the sequel was released. Jerry Bruckheimer, the film’s producer, even went so far as to say that development was already underway. However, the years passed and the project was delayed until it was completely ignored.

“When I talk about fake friends in Hollywood, I don’t mean Jerry. I’m talking about Disney. They are like an ocean liner. Once they go in a certain direction, you have to get a million tugboats to try to turn again,” Cage said. .

Really NationalTreasure 3 Didn’t see the light of day because of Nicolas Cage’s subsequent box office flops? It may be, since Disney takes into account many factors before starting a new production. Definitely, The failure that made the most noise was that of Ghost Riderwhich not only did not achieve the expected income (just $ 229 million dollars), it was also destroyed by critics and is one of the worst films based on a comic book character.

Yes indeed, Nicolas Cage can back himself up with the numbers of NationalTreasure, since the two existing films had an excellent financial reception. The first raised the not insignificant 347 million dollars, while the secret diary reached 457 million dollars. It is precisely these figures that gave rise to a series on Disney Plus. This project, of course, will not have Cage on board.

The series will be a bit different from what we saw on the big screen. According to information from dead linewill be aimed at a younger audience and this will be reflected in the age of the actors, who are not yet announced. Furthermore, it will focus on current community issues, historical authorship, and patriotism. The aforementioned Jerry Bruckheimer will be the producer, while Marianne and Cormac Wibberley will return to take charge of the script.

Did we forget about the third movie entirely? Anything can happen. What you can be sure of is that, barring one unexpected twist in this story, Nicolas Cage will not participate in the franchise again.



