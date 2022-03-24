Movie sequels you didn’t know existed

The biggest blockbusters of the year, from today to some time ago, are made up of franchises, sagas and movie sequels. Above all, we are talking about the most commercial cinema, in which we bring together the action and superhero genres. It has always been said that “Second parts never was good”but the ones we are going to list below, surely you did not even know they existed:

‘Stay alive’

saturday fever night was a success that the producers believed they could replicate. But the return of John Travolta did not help in a continuation that it was just an endless succession of musical interludes. Set 5 years after the events of the first installment, Tony Manero is still trying to fulfill his dreams as a dancer, while moonlighting. Guess who led this mess? Good old Sylvester Stallone.

‘Cinderella 2’

Of the movie sequels that have come to be made, perhaps cinderella 2 be the latest and most unnecessary of all. 50 years later, we are still wondering what they wanted to tell, after what happened in the original story. A perfect example of why all stories should end with a “happy forever” instead of continuing. In 2007 came the third installment.

‘American Psycho 2’

We all remember Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman. It’s not the same with the actress Mila Kunis in this continuation of serial killers, in which the viewer may want to be another victim, rather than continue to see such nonsense.

‘The Birds 2’

It went straight to television and no wonder. Who would think of making a second part of an Alfred Hitchcock classic? Well, to Rick Rosenthal, director of other pearls like Halloween Resurrection or Halloween 2. It is assumed that he tried to create a kind of horror franchise with the birds that the master of suspense had used so magnificently. When reality Hitchcock did not stop so much in the horror, but delve into various psychological issues of his characters.

‘Grease 2’

We don’t believe that michelle pfeiffer I’m so glad I starred in a sequel to Grease. The worst of all is that they titled it as a sequel when in fact it is a reboot which tells the same story, but with roles swapped. Now she is a girl who always notices bad boys and the boy in question, a posh Englishman too polite for her.