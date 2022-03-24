Minecraft – Deep Dark: all about the long-awaited Wardens biome coming in 1.19

A little over a month ago on February 17, Mojang told the four winds the arrival of a very special snapshot for Minecraft. After the success of Caves & Cliffs II, they could have kept their visual updates and events, but the truth is that with patch 1.19 scheduled for the middle of this year, a new biome would be coming to the game.

We are talking about nothing more and nothing less than Deep Dark, one of the most anticipated environments in the history of Minecraft. He was already shown at Minecraft Live 2020, held on October 3, 2020, and has been waiting for his chance to appear ever since. However, its presence in the latest betas and snapshots give us many clues about this new Minecraft biome.

Where is the Deep Dark?

The Deep Dark is a biome of the world named as Overworld, that is, the initial world of Minecraft. As its name indicates (Deep Dark in Spanish is something like deep darkness), it is an underground biome and it always appears at a depth y=0 or less.

The greatest peculiarity of the Deep Dark is that only in it can the *ancient cities* (ancient cities). These are palace-style buildings that have the peculiarity of being the only places in the Overworld where it is possible to find them naturally. Soul Sand, Soul Soil and Polished Basalt**, own blocks of the Nether.

In addition to this, the cities have chests full of objects that cannot be obtained in other places or that can help to avoid the enemies. Wardens, the guardians of these places. These items range from helpful snowballs to enchantments like Swift Sneak. As you can see in the images, there is a new block in the surrounding areas such as sculk.

Sculk, the new block of this biome

Sculk generated outdoors artificially.

The sculk is a new material that can only be found in Deep Dark biomes. It can be obtained with any tool, but it is the hoe that has the highest speed and always drops 1 experience point when mined. Additionally, this block can be spawned within 8 blocks of a Sculk catalyst whenever a mob inside it dies. The Sculk will replace the block it died on.

That catalyst it’s a variant of Sculk’s blocks, but there’s more to it. is the sculk sensor, which works as a vibration and noise detector at a distance of 9 blocks, such as pistons, an elytra or a wet wolf drying itself. When it detects this, it emits a redstone pulse. And we also have the Sculk ShriekerBut we’ll talk about that now.

Warden, the fearsome mob of the Deep Dark

If you know only one thing about this new biome, it’s probably the warden. This mob is his guardian and has been advertised for almost two years. As we mentioned in the previous paragraph, it is invoked when a Sculk Shrieker is activated by the presence of a player, which also generates the state darkness in it, periodically hiding from view.

Is about a mob with 500 hit points, that is, 250 hearts. This makes him the second toughest enemy in the game, behind only the Wither’s 300 hearts in the Bedrock version and more than double the Ender Dragon’s 100. They are blind and only attack when they hear noises, even if these are from mobs other than Wardens, not just the player.

They don’t drop any interesting material and they barely drop 3 experience, clearly becoming an enemy to avoid and one that doesn’t have many incentives at the combat level. We say this because in difficult, is able to ignore shields and deal enough damage to take down a player with a full Netherite set.