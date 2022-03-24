Minecraft Championship 20 (MCC): Date, time and teams!

The Minecraft Championship is back after a long hiatus from the previous year and will now feature some new gear and events. Here are some details about the upcoming Minecraft Championship 20 (MCC 20).

The Minecraft Championship has been one of the most celebrated events in the community with Noxcrew hosting the entire event. Three months have passed since his return, and the tournament will start again this March. It involves some of the most popular Minecraft content creators coming together to form teams and participate in events. The organizers come up with many different games to keep the event fresh and fun.

These are some of the details of the Minecraft 20 Championship.

Minecraft Championship 20 (MCC 20): dates and time

minecraft championship 20

The new Minecraft Championship returns after a three-month hiatus, with the last game taking place in the month of December.

Related: How to download Minecraft 1.18.2 update on Java Edition?

The new event has been announced on the official Twitter account of the motorcycle championship and the scheduled start date is March 26, 2022. The events will start from 8:00 p.m. GMT (1:30 a.m. IST/12:00 p.m. PST) up to date.

Like any other MCC event, this one will also last for around 90 minutes, excluding the reward event.

Teams and Players

The MC Championship 20 teams will feature some of the most popular content creators, streamers, and speedrunners in the online Minecraft community. However, some players will not participate this time, such as Dream, who was the fan favorite.

However, all teams have been released by the Noxcrew group and feature the following players:

minecraft championship 20
red rabbits

red rabbits

  • vgumiho
  • seapeekay
  • Nihachu
  • Eret

orange ocelots

  • puncture
  • Purple
  • ElainaExe
  • Captain Puffy

yellow yak

  • illuminate
  • SB737
  • FalseSymmetry
  • cubfan135

green gecko

  • Ph1LzA
  • Ranboo
  • CaptainSparklez
  • less

cyan coyotes

  • petezahhutt
  • GoodTimesWithSoar
  • ryguyrocky
  • InTheLittleWood
minecraft championship 20
pink parrots

pink parrots

  • blackberries
  • tommyinnit
  • cat catcher
  • ConnorEatsPants

lime flames

  • Tap L
  • WilburSoot
  • shubble
  • tube

aquatic axolotls

  • hbomb94
  • 5 up
  • GeminiTay
  • Frost

blue bats

  • proof
  • Preston
  • awesamdude
  • thesoundoforion

purple pandas

  • Krtzyy
  • sneegsnag
  • ponk
  • karacorvus

The teams have been declared and players can watch the start of the event on the official Twitch stream for Noxcrew.

Follow our Instagram page for more updates on gaming and esports!

Also read: How to find the Minecraft Guardian in the new Minecraft 1.19 snapshot?

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker