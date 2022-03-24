Minecraft Championship 20 (MCC): Date, time and teams!

The Minecraft Championship is back after a long hiatus from the previous year and will now feature some new gear and events. Here are some details about the upcoming Minecraft Championship 20 (MCC 20).

The Minecraft Championship has been one of the most celebrated events in the community with Noxcrew hosting the entire event. Three months have passed since his return, and the tournament will start again this March. It involves some of the most popular Minecraft content creators coming together to form teams and participate in events. The organizers come up with many different games to keep the event fresh and fun.

These are some of the details of the Minecraft 20 Championship.

Minecraft Championship 20 (MCC 20): dates and time

minecraft championship 20

The new Minecraft Championship returns after a three-month hiatus, with the last game taking place in the month of December.

The new event has been announced on the official Twitter account of the motorcycle championship and the scheduled start date is March 26, 2022. The events will start from 8:00 p.m. GMT (1:30 a.m. IST/12:00 p.m. PST) up to date.

Like any other MCC event, this one will also last for around 90 minutes, excluding the reward event.

Teams and Players

The MC Championship 20 teams will feature some of the most popular content creators, streamers, and speedrunners in the online Minecraft community. However, some players will not participate this time, such as Dream, who was the fan favorite.

However, all teams have been released by the Noxcrew group and feature the following players:

red rabbits

vgumiho

seapeekay

Nihachu

Eret

orange ocelots

puncture

Purple

ElainaExe

Captain Puffy

yellow yak

illuminate

SB737

FalseSymmetry

cubfan135

green gecko

Ph1LzA

Ranboo

CaptainSparklez

less

cyan coyotes

petezahhutt

GoodTimesWithSoar

ryguyrocky

InTheLittleWood

pink parrots

blackberries

tommyinnit

cat catcher

ConnorEatsPants

lime flames

Tap L

WilburSoot

shubble

tube

aquatic axolotls

hbomb94

5 up

GeminiTay

Frost

blue bats

proof

Preston

awesamdude

thesoundoforion

purple pandas

Krtzyy

sneegsnag

ponk

karacorvus

The teams have been declared and players can watch the start of the event on the official Twitch stream for Noxcrew.

