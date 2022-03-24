MESSI AND CRISTIANO INCLUDED: Pedri put together his ideal XI with current players and world football legends

Before debuting as the new 10 of the Spanish National Team, Pedri gave an interview to the program The great match of the COPE chain. In this exchange, the Canarian boy was encouraged to make his ideal XI with active players and several undisputed legends of world football.

In the goal, he put Marc-André ter Stegen. The defensive line was made up of Dani Alves, Eric García, Gerard Piqué and Jordi Alba. The midfield stopped him with Sergio Busquets, Xavi Hernández (his current coach) and Ronaldinho Gaúcho. And the offensive trident was armed with Don Andrés Iniesta, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Basically there were 10 Catalans + Cristiano Ronaldo, JA.

THE IDEAL XI OF PEDRI GONZÁLEZ

➤ Goalkeeper: Marc-André Ter Stegen.

➦ Defenders: Dani Alves, Eric García, Gerard Piqué and Jordi Alba.

➤ Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Xavi Hernández and Ronaldinho Gaucho.

➦ attackers: Andres Iniesta, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Undefeated data. Lionel Messi and Pedri shared the pitch in 47 official matches with FC Barcelona. Together they were champions of the Copa del Rey.

Did you know…? Of the 6 assists that Pedri signed in his first season with FC Barcelona, ​​3 were for Lionel Messi. And 2 of those 3 decisive passes were cue.