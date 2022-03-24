LEO Pharma presents the second session of the MED (Medical Express Dialogues), focused on obese psoriasis patients

Neuropathic pain is characterized by a inflammatory and degenerative involvement of nerve fibers, in which the patient has a picture of intense, continuous, burning and stabbing pain. Some people may also experience tingling, pins and needles or numbness, and even cramps and electric shock.

The nerve entrapment by surrounding structures is usually the cause of neuropathic pain, but it can also be due to diabetes mellitus, viral or herpes zoster infection, or after surgery. The most common ailments in these patients are sciatica, low back pain, carpal tunnel syndrome and diabetic neuropathy.

More than half of the patients with this pathology present sleep disturbances due to pain, about 80% are affected quality of life, and even 34% suffer from a picture of depression.

For the treatment of neuropathic pain it is important to perform a multidisciplinary, comprehensive and early approach. The objective is to study both the origin and the symptomatology of pain, at a pharmacological and non-pharmacological level.

Oxidative stress and neuropathic pain

It has been proven that there is a relationship between oxidative stress (imbalance between free radicals in the body and the antioxidants available to fight them) and neuropathic pain. This means that when there is an injury at the neuronal level, the mechanisms of inflammation and oxidation are activated which, if not neutralized, worsen the evolution. If this stress is controlled, neuropathic pain improves.

Until now, the most common treatment for these patients was based on antineuropathic drugs such as anticonvulsants, tricyclic antidepressants, serotonin reuptake inhibitors, opioids, which eventually produced side effects. For a few years, it has been seen how patients treated with nutraceuticals with antioxidants improve their pathology.

TIOBEC, the antioxidant formula for pain

TIOBEC® is a range of nutraceuticals with scientific evidence in pain management. Its basic composition is α-lipoic Acid, known for its high antioxidant capacity, this being one of the most powerful on the market. This asset acts on the origin and in the symptomatology from pain. In the origin it has a neuroprotective and neurotrophic action on the damaged nerve, and in the symptomatology its action is anti-inflammatory and analgesic.

Each of the products in the TIOBEC range® is recommended for a different phase of the pain cycle:

In the phase of acute pain TIOBEC ® DOL It offers, in addition to its antioxidant action, a greater analgesic and anti-inflammatory action. It includes α-lipoic acid, palmitoylenatolamide (PEA), and myrrh extract, all of which have an effect on the cannabinoid and opioid receptors in our body.

It offers, in addition to its antioxidant action, a greater analgesic and anti-inflammatory action. It includes α-lipoic acid, palmitoylenatolamide (PEA), and myrrh extract, all of which have an effect on the cannabinoid and opioid receptors in our body. For the repair phase of the damaged nerve, TIOBEC ® 400 It has a vitamin B complex for greater neuroprotection.

It has a vitamin B complex for greater neuroprotection. For immediate relief of localized pain on the skin, TIOBEC CBD cream is the latest release in the Tiobec range, with a unique formula that combines α-lipoic acid and Cannabidiol (CBD), among other ingredients.

