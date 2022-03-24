Know the 11 occasions in which the Academy ‘stole’ the statuette from the actor who deserved it

Every year, the Oscars bring big surprises and thousands of people complain that their favorite performances of the year are not nominated or even don’t win the big statuette, being the favorite performances of many.

So many actors have put on dozens of incredible performances over the years, but have never won an Academy Award. Either because they were up against other great actors when they were nominated or because they weren’t even nominated.

The award could have more than one, but the Academy decided to give the honor to another actor or film that perhaps generated less controversy when the film was released.

The Oscar Awards: Learn about the 11 times the Academy was unfair to actors.

1. ‘Chaplin’ – Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr deserved to win the Oscar for best actor for playing Chaplin, however, he lost to Al Pacino who had also done a great job.

2. ‘Winter’s Bone’ – Jennifer Lawrence

Her role in Winter’s Bone’ had really been considered worthy of the statuette, however, the actress was not taken into account.

3. ‘Nocturnal Animals’ – Amy Adams

Amy Adams was considered by the fans to win the Academy Award with her in ‘Arrival’ and ‘Noctrnal Animas’, however for the Oscar directors this opinion was not the same, for which she was not nominated.

4. ‘Fatal Attraction’ – Glenn Close

Glenn Close has not won an Oscar, but the truth is that for fans she was the one to win a statuette for her role in ‘Fatal Attractions’ since they consider it one of their best films.

5. ‘Pulp Fiction’ – Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel has only had one nomination and that was for his role in ‘Pulp Fiction’ and while he deserved the award, the Academy didn’t think Tarantino’s violent play was enough to help him win. However, this 2022 he will receive an Honorary Oscar for his great career.

6. ‘The Godfather’ – Al Pacino

THIS WAS A ROBBERY! This is how the fans considered it. According to critics, Al Pacino had done a great job as a mobster, but this time it didn’t win him an Oscar

7. Beautiful Mind’ – Russell Crowe

Many thought that Russel Crowe would win the best actor award for his role in ‘A Beautiful Mind’ but, in the end, it ended up being Denzel Washinton who won the Oscar for his role in ‘Training Day’.

8. ‘Schindler’s List’ – Ralph Fiennes

Ralph impressed everyone with his role as the Nazi soldier in the movie ‘Schindler’s List’ but it didn’t seem like it wasn’t enough to earn him an Oscar.

9. ‘The Hurricane’ – Denzel Washington

Many considered that Denzel should have won an Oscar for his performance in ‘The Hurricane’, but for the academy it was not like that and the award ended up going to Kevin Spacey for his role in ‘American Beauty’.

10. ‘At Eternity’s Gate’ – Willem Dafow

Dafow played Vincent van Gogh in the biopic ‘At Eternity’s Gate’, for which he was nominated for an Oscar but did not win. He also starred opposite Robert Pattinson in The Lighthouse, one of the most colorful and riveting thrillers of recent years.

11. ‘There Will Be Blood’ – Paul Dano

Paul Dano should have been nominated for best supporting actor at the 2008 Oscars, but it wasn’t. Paul Dano’s extremely creepy and manipulative portrayal of Eli Sunday was not awarded.