Kang Dong Won signs with US Creative Artists Agency

Kang Dong Won has officially signed with a major American agency!

On March 24, Kang Dong Won’s agency YG Entertainment announced, “Kang Dong Won has signed a contract with the American agency CAA (Creative Artists Agency).”

Creative Artists Agency is one of the largest sports and talent agencies in the United States, and its star-studded roster of artists includes big names like Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, George Clooney, and director Steven Spielberg.

Variety, an American entertainment outlet, reported that Kang Dong Won will next appear in “Broker,” a film to be produced by CJ Entertainment and directed by Koreeda Hirokazu. They added that Kang Dong Won speaks “fluent English” and that in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, he filmed scenes for “Tsunami LA,” which is a disaster film directed by Scott Mann. Variety commented, “If completed, the film would mark Kang Dong Won’s debut in Hollywood.”

Other celebrities who signed with CAA include Lee Jung Jae, Jung Ho Yeon, GOT7’s Mark Tuan, and aespa.

Watch Kang Dong Won in “A Violent Prosecutor” below:

WATCH NOW

Fonts (1)