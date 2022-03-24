Joker Deleted Scene Arrives Earlier Than Expected

Barry Keoghan’s Joker has just risen many integers in the ranking of the best Jokers in movie history, passing Jared Leto’s Joker in the deleted scene of the Snyder Cut of Justice League, marking a long distance with Jack Nicholson and if we get technical probably beating Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, who is Joker and not Joker, you get my point. Boom, five minutes into a deleted scene and Keoghan is already second only to Heath Ledger. And he sees that Leto had set the bar high. It makes perfect sense that Matt Reeves, the director, decided to remove her from the final cut of the film. He would simply have totally and absolutely robbed Paul Dano’s Riddler, John Turturro’s Carmine Infantino and Colin Farrell’s Penguin of the limelight. Keoghan’s brief scene is truly hypnotic, even though he has a quasi-Rosalia quality in that he can barely be understood when he speaks, but we understand that it’s the effect of the character’s madness. Who was going to tell us that once again, a deleted scene from the Joker was going to be the best thing in a movie? The back-and-forth between Batman and Joker in this deleted scene not only reproduces the dynamic between the two characters and brings comic fans up to date with the more current Joker, but also puts on a platter for moviegoers who may not know the dimension of the Joker one of the best interpretations of the character. Notice that even in seclusion, with ghoulish lighting, Keoghan puts his Joker in the path of Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix, leaving Jared Leto (the Leto, remember, from the deleted Snyder Cut post-credits scene) on the way.

The fundamental thing for the Joker to be the Joker, however you wear it, is that there is a Batman. As Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker neither has nor will Batman, no matter how much fabulous character study you do, he is not the Joker. He is Arthur Fleck, he is a dangerous unbalanced, he is a failed anti-hero, but he is not the Joker. He is a postmodern Travis Bickle, brush and reptilian, but, let’s see gentlemen, he is not Joker. Although then he comes to DC and says yes. It is the Joker’s obsession with Batman that gives the character entity. It is the sick relationship between two adults. It is not worth it with the Joker knocking on the door of the Wayne family and meeting with the rejection of a denatured nonsense from Alfred. Batman versus Joker. No more no less. And that is what captures the exchange between the two in this scene. “I think you’re terrified,” Keoghan’s Joker tells Pattinson’s Batman. “You think they deserved it too,” he continues and, boom, his eternal laughter. Batman has asked him to help him with the profile (he’s still the Batman who’s out for grapes and doesn’t understand the true dimension of the Joker, so don’t hold that against him). Batman says, “I want to know how he thinks he is.” The Joker looks at him with his lizard movements and replies: “You know exactly how he thinks. You have so much in common. You are both framed avengers.” Keoghan’s phrasing of that scene is what makes the difference. The only thing I don’t understand is why we had to watch it on the computer screen and not on the big screen. Keoghan didn’t deserve this.

Matt Reeves has failed the Joker. He has not known how to include this jewel in the film. Maybe he shouldn’t have created her in the first place… but, of course… on the other hand Matt Reeves has just shown us that he understands the Joker better than Christopher Nolan did in The Dark Knight and gives us hope that, although now say you don’t know what you’re going to do with the character, that this wasn’t one of those “Marvel post-credits” scenes, you can offer us the best version of the Joker in a movie. Now we just have to see if this was just a mirage.

