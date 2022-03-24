John Cena, Ariana Grande and all the celebrities who are close friends with BTS

We would certainly like to be one of them. We tell you which celebrities are good friends with the Bangtan Boys.

We are not going to deny it, we and the entire ARMY would love to be one of the people on this list, as they are some of the celebrities who share a beautiful friendship with the BTS boysK-pop group made up of V, Ji-min Park, Suga, RM, J-Hope, Jin and Jungkook. Musicians have taken the world by storm and hits like “Butter” or “Dynamite” are playing everywhere. They recently made their long-awaited return to the music scene with Pandrmission to Dance On Stage, concert offered at the Seoul Olympic Stadium that was broadcast globally on big screens; In Mexico, the activity was carried out through Cinépolis, who created their first NFT to commemorate the occasion. Singers, conductors, actors, many celebrities from Hollywood and the world such as Ariana Grande, John Cena or Ha Ji Won have clicked with the Bangtan Boys and show off their closeness in interviews or, well, in their social media posts. Check out who they are.

Ariana Grande

It seems that everything happens in the Billboard, it was in this same awards ceremony that the interpreter of “Thank U, Next” met the Bangtan Boys. Although no collaboration was agreed on that occasion, the musicians established the beginning of a good friendship with Ariana Grande.

haley

Halsey was one of the first singers to admit how much she admired BTS. He met them in 2017 behind the scenes of the Billboard Awards and gave them churros before they went out to perform on stage. Years later, Halsey and BTS recorded the collaboration “Boy with Luv”whose music video became the best YouTube debut, placing as the most viewed in 24 hours after accumulating 74.6 million views in one day. The favorite member of the also actress is MR.

Becky G

Rebecca Marie Gomez, better known as Becky Gmet the BTS in 2019, at the Billboard Awards (as haley). Although he has a good relationship with all the members of the Bangtan Boys, he developed a special relationship with Sugawith whom he later collaborated on “Chicken Noodle Soup”.

Shawn Mendez

Shawn Mendes met BTS at the 2017 American Music Awards. In the video that was recorded backstage at the awards, Shawn Mendes mentions on camera how much he would like to collaborate with the band and they express the same wish. The plans for featuring are still in development.

Tyra Baks

Modeling legend Tyra Banks and the guys from BTS met on the red carpet of the Billboard in 2018. Social media photos of the two were everywhere, and a few months later, BTS appeared on America’s Got Talent, a show Banks hosts. A tweet on the model’s official account confirmed what we suspected: BTS gives the best hugs.

james corden

Another host of a late show. james corden He has become very good friends with the Bangtan Boys as a result of the band’s performances at their show. In addition, it was Corden who managed to get John Cena to reveal that his bias is MR and J Hope.

Ha Ji Won

One of the most beloved actresses in South Korea, that’s Ha Ji-won. Although between her and v there is an age difference of almost 20 years, the celebrities have managed to establish an incredible friendship because they share similar tastes. Ha Ji-won is internationally known for having starred in the period dramas Damo, Hwang Jini, and the romantic comedy Secret Garden.

park seo joon

Park seo joon is the next South Korean actor to join the MCU with The Marvels, a film to be directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman). Park is part of the Wooga Squad, the group of best friends from v by BTS.