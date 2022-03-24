Here you can see the films nominated for the Oscars

Next March 27 will be the Oscar Awards, where the best actors, directors and films that premiered this last year will be awarded and the Hollywood Academy gave the list of productions that are nominated in different categories.

These are some details of the films nominated for “Best Picture”:1. The alley of lost souls. This film was directed by Guillermo del Toro and its cast was made up of Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett and Toni Collette. Willem Dafoe, David Strathairn, Richard Jenkins, Mark Povinelli, Ron Perlman, Holt McCallany, Jim Beaver, Mary Steenburgen, Tim Blake Nelson.

Guillermo del Toro was already an Oscar winner with ‘The Shape of Water’ and this time, ‘El Alley of Lost Souls’ is also competing in the categories of Best Photography, Best Production Design and Best Costume Design. In addition, it is available on the Disney + streaming platform. Read here: Oscar Awards: these are all the nominees

2. Don’t Look Up or ‘Don’t Look Up’. The director of this production was Adam McKay and it is also nominated for Best Original Screenplay, Best Soundtrack and Best Editing.

The cast included renowned actors such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi and Tomer Sisley. The tape is available on Netflix.

3. Dune. It is a science fiction movie and according to some moviegoers, it has been one of the highest grossing movies that entered the Best Picture nomination. It was directed by Denis Villeneuve, who although he did not enter the list of nominees for Best Director, the production obtained 9 nominations: Oscar Award for Best Soundtrack, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Visual Effects, Best Photography, Best Editing. In addition to the award for Best Makeup and Hairstyle. The film is available on the HBO Max platform.

4. Drive my car. This Japanese film, directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, has 2 nominations: Oscar Award for Best Film and Best Foreign Film.

The cast of this production is made up of Reika Kirishima, Tōko Miura, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Sonia Yuan, Masaki Okada, Satoko Abe, Yoo-rim Park, Perry Dizon, Jin Dae-yeon and Park Yu-rim. It is available to watch on the Filmin platform.

5.Belfast. Kenneth Branagh was the director of this production that has 5 nominations, among them are the award for Best Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Director. In its cast were actors such as Jamie Dornan, the protagonist of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’, Caitriona Balfe, Ciarán Hinds, Judi Dench, Jude Hill, Colin Morgan, Lara McDonnell, among others.

6. Licorice Pizza. The film also has nominations for Best Original Screenplay and Best Director, which was the American Paul Thomas Anderson. Its cast includes singer Alana Haim, actor Bradley Cooper, Cooper Hoffman, George DiCaprio; father of Leonardo DiCaprio, Skyler Gisondo, Emma Dumont, among others. The production is available on Amazon Prime Video.

7. The power of the dog. It is a film directed by Jane Campion. In its cast are the actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Thomasin McKenzie, Frances Conroy, Keith Carradine, Geneviève Lemon, Peter Carroll, Adam Beach, Karl Willetts, among others.

This production has nominations for Best Soundtrack, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Director, among others.

8. Love without barriers. This production directed by Steven Spielberg was made by the actors Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Maddie Ziegler, Ariana DeBose, Corey Stoll, among others.

It has more than 5 nominations, among them: Best Costume Design, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director, Best Photography, etc. The movie is available on Disney+.

9. King Richard: a winning family. This production directed by: Reinaldo Marcus Green.

The actors who participated in this film were Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, Andy Bean, Kevin Dunn, Craig Tate, Dylan McDermott, Katrina Begin, Andy Hoff and Jimmy Walker Jr. can be found on HBO Max. This film is nominated in 4 categories.

10. CODA. The production was in charge of the direction of Sian Heder and has nominations in 3 categories of the Oscar Awards. Its cast was made up of the Mexican Eugenio Derbez, Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Daniel Durant, an actor who suffers from a hearing disability, among others. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.