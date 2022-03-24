Girl finds bottle with 37-year-old message

United States.- After 37 years of being thrown into the Pacific Ocean, a bottle washed up on shore on a beach near Hawaii, in the United States, which was found by a girl who, letting herself be carried away by curiosity, discovered that she had made a journey of 6,500 kilometers through the sea.

It was nine-year-old Abby Graham who, while spending time on the beach, found a bottle with a note inside that had a message written in three languages: English, Japanese and Spanish, and had instructions.

In his message, it was revealed that it was a “Current Ocean Research” was part of a project of the Natural Science Club of Choshi High School of Chiba Prefecture in Japan.

Its purpose was to analyze the movement of Kuroshio, a warm ocean current that passes through Japan, so the note was written to notify the aforementioned high school about the date and geographical coordinates of the moment of discovery.

So, in their attempt to comply with the instructions, Abby and her parents did an unsuccessful search on the internet, so they opted to send a letter to the address written on the note.

With this action it became known that the bottle was part of the launch of 750 bottles into the ocean between the month of July 1984 and 1985, however, so far they have only appeared in 17 places in different areas of the planet such as China, the Philippines and even on the west coast of the United States, the last one found being in 2002.

“We think the last one was found in Kikaijima. We never imagined that another would be found 37 years later. She surprised me, revived nostalgic memories of my high school days. I thank everyone involved,” explained the school’s deputy principal, Jun Hayashi.

Although this bottle was found 37 years after it was dropped, it is nowhere near the oldest, which was found on an Australian beach 132 years after a German sailor left the message in the Indian Ocean on 12 December. June 1886.