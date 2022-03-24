full list of award nominees

Next Sunday, May 27, the Oscars 2022 awards will be held, a gala in which those chosen by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will be revealed to win the coveted golden Hollywood statuette.

Among the favorites to accumulate the greatest number of victories are ‘El poder del perro’, with twelve nominations; ‘Dune’, which is positioned a little behind with ten; and ‘Belfast’, with seven.

The marriage formed by Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz competes for Best Actor and Best Actress.

Here you can consult the entire list of nominees for the 94th edition of the Oscars.

Best film

‘Belfast’

‘Code’

‘Don’t look up’

‘Drive My Car’

‘dune’

‘The Williams Method’

‘Licorice Pizza’

‘The Alley of Lost Souls’

‘The power of the dog’

‘West Side Story’

best address

Kenneth Branagh for ‘Belfast’

Ryusuke Hamaguchi for ‘Drive My Car’

Paul Thomas Anderson for ‘Licorice Pizza’

Jane Campion for ‘The Power of the Dog’

Steven Spielberg for ‘West Side Story’

Best leading actress

Jessica Chastain for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

Penelope Cruz for ‘Parallel Mothers’

Nicole Kidman for ‘Being The Ricardos’

Olivia Colman for ‘The Dark Daughter’

Kristen Stewart for ‘Spencer’

Best Leading Actor

Javier Bardem for ‘Being The Ricardos’

Benedict Cumberbatch for ‘The Power of the Dog’

Andrew Garfield for ‘Tick Tick Boom’

Will Smith for ‘The Williams Method’

Denzel Washington for ‘Macbeth’

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley for ‘The Dark Daughter’

Ariana DeBose for ‘West Side Story’

Judi Dench for ‘Belfast’

Kristen Dunst for ‘The Power of the Dog’

Aunjanue Ellis for ‘The Williams Method’

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds for ‘Belfast’

Troy Kotsur for ‘Coda’

Jesse Plemons for ‘The Power of the Dog’

JK Simmons for ‘Being The Ricardos’

Kodi Smith-McPhee for ‘The Power of the Dog’

best international film

‘Drive My Car’

‘flee’

‘It was the Hand of God’

‘Moon’

‘The Worst Person in the World’

best short

‘The Dress’

‘Alakachuu’

‘The Long Goodbye’

‘On My Mind’

‘please hold’

best animated short

‘The windshield wiper’

‘Affairs Of The Art’

‘Beast’

‘box ballet’

‘Robin-Robin’

best animated film

‘Charm’

‘flee’

‘The Mitchers Against The Machines’

‘Ray the Last Dragon’

‘Luca’

best documentary

‘Ascension’

‘Attic’

‘flee’

‘Summer of soul’

‘Writing with fire’

Best Documentary Short Film

‘Audible’

‘Lead Me Home’

‘3 Song For Benazir’

‘The Queen Of Basketball’

‘When We Were Bullies’

best original song

Be Alive from ‘The Williams Method’

Two Caterpillars of ‘Enchantment’

No Time To Die from ‘No Time To Die’

Down to Joy from ‘Belfast’

Somwhow You Do from ‘4 days’

Best Adapted Screenplay

‘Code’

‘Drive My Car’

‘dune’

‘The Dark Daughter’

‘The Power of the Dog’

best photography

‘dune’

‘The Alley of Lost Souls’

‘Macbeth’

‘West Side Story’

‘The power of the dog’

Better visual effects

‘dune’

‘FreeGuy’

‘No time to die’

‘shangchi’

‘Spider-man No Way Home’

better sound

‘Belfast’

‘dune’

‘No Time to Die’

‘The power of the dog’

‘West Side Story’

Best Original Soundtrack

‘Don’t Look Up’

‘dune’

‘Charm’

‘Parallel Mothers’

‘The power of the dog’

Best Costume Design

‘cruella’

‘cyrano’

‘dune’

‘The Alley of Lost Souls’

‘The Williams Method’

Best hair and makeup

‘The King of Zamunda’

‘cruella’

‘dune’

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

‘The Gucci House’

best montage

‘Don’t Look Up’

‘dune’

‘The Williams Method’

‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’

‘The Power of the Dog’

Best Production Design

‘dune’

‘The Alley of Lost Souls’

‘The tragedy of Macbeth’

Related news

‘West Side Story’

‘The power of the dog’