Free Fire codes for today March 23, 2022; all rewards free

Already in the middle of the week and close to saying goodbye to the month of March, in Garena’s battle royale a new round awaits us free rewards available during the current day. East Wednesday day 23 we found more codes for redeem on the official game page and thus increase our collection of diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters, etc. We leave them here and we remind you of the method to redeem them on the Garena website.

Garena Free Fire: March 23 Reward Codes

FJ5T-64SQ-E123

FR65-RSFE-B6UM

F8JH-GFDU-GERT

F8H7-GFD6-YWJ3

F56B-7N8J-MKI7

FU6Y-54TG-D2U7

6C5S-43AE-Q1FR

F23E-R7F6-5TCR

FF3G-NMTG-OI8V

FC6X-TSGW-BEN4

FMK8-YHKI-87FY

FK56-OYH9-8G7F

F2ST-GWN4-TYHK

IG87-65S4-AEQW

How to redeem Garena Free Fire reward codes

To start we must enter the Garena Free Fire rewards site Next, we will have to log in with the account that we have registered in Free Fire, be it Facebook, VK, Google or Huawei ID. At that moment a box will appear where we must change the code that we want to redeem and a confirmation screen should appear. Finally, we access the game on the device of our choice and there we can find the reward in question within the mail section, in the lobby.

Source: newsresultbd