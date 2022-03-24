Fortnite: xQc accuses player with his dad for stream sniping on Twitch

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

One of the things that annoys content creators the most is the infamous stream sniping, present in Fortnite and in other popular online titles. Even Ninja stated that he would abandon Battle Royale because of this practice that ruins his games and streams.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has not been spared from being a victim of stream sniping, in which players jump into streamers’ live matches and take advantage of knowing their location to search for and annihilate them as many times as possible.

Surprisingly, xQc handled a case of stream sniping differently and instead of ending up in annoyance and total frustration, he ended his game with a smile. The reason? He accused a player with his dad for annoying Twitch streamers with this practice.

xQc put a stop to stream sniping in a very peculiar way

During a recent stream, xQc was enjoying Fortnite quietly until a player started stream sniping him. Instead of getting angry and ending his live, the streamer had an idea that worked for him: accuse the player with his dad.

“Put it on the mic, man. Is this your son? I want to talk about his son’s behavior on the Internet, it’s a little weird, ”said the streamer, hearing the voice of someone else who, in the end, turned out to be the boy’s father. xQc took the opportunity to explain to him how annoying the stream sniping that his son practices was, since it ruins the transmission for everyone.

“Listen, I’m trying to have a good time. It makes it very difficult for me to play”, commented the streamer. The father explained that his son was one of his biggest followers and that he only wanted to play with him. xQc then pointed out that playing with stream sniping is very frustrating, so he asked him to do something about it.

To everyone’s surprise, the father took the request very well and made an unexpected comment that brought a smile to the streamer and ended all the tension.

“He admires you a lot, man. He looks at you all the time. I told him earlier today that I bet you wish xQc was your dad, right? That’s what I told him. He spends more time with you than with me. All right, I think I’m embarrassing him now. Have a good night, “concluded the father.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more information related to Battle Royale on this page.

