Fortnite returns to burst on Twitch in the new era without constructions

It might seem that the team Fortnite had gone mad when launching us on the island in our first game we were told that the Imagined Order had taken away the power to build. A complete 180º turn to the gaming experience and breaking with the basic rule with which the game was born, even before it was battle royale.

A totally revolutionary Chapter 3 – Season 2 in which we must now get used to run and attack rivals, as well as climb and grab onto ledges in places where before we were completely sold out if we found ourselves without materials. And an optimal way to access difficult corners like climbing the nooks and crannies of the exterior of an IO Airship.

A very risky bet but that at first has been great. Many will be abandoning ship until we can get back to building on Fortnitebut many other users have returned now that they save themselves from competing against those crazy construction people, having to use only their AIM.

And of course this is also reflected on Twitch. Well, this interest goes much further, as always happens with the top titles of the moment. Coming to get, at a random time on the night of this past March 23, to be like the second most viewed category on the platform only behind Just Chatting. surpassing Elden Ring, League of Legends, GTA or Valorantwhich complete this Top 5 apart from a conversation as global as it is unsurpassed.

Just Chatting: 525,000 viewers

Fortnite: 372,000 viewers

GTA V: 291,000 viewers

Valorant: 225,000 viewers

League of Legends: 194,000 viewers

Elden Ring: 170,000 viewers

The peaks of spectators come and go depending on the day and time, but without a doubt we are saying that temporarily removing the buildings is being a superb decision on the part of Fortnite. And who knows if it will lead to important decisions in the future.