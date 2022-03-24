Fortnite: Epic plans to keep modes without construction

The Season 2 from Fortnite Chapter 3 It has only been active for a few days, but it has already given much to talk about, especially for its no build modes. Curling the loop even more, in the Fortnite files there are indications that Epic Games plans to keep the modes in which cannot be built. Just below we tell you everything we know.

Fortnite: Epic Games plans to keep modes without construction

Diving through the Fortnite Battle Royale files after patch 20.00 last Sunday, March 20, we see that, in the game mode lists, there are no-build variants for both standard battle royale and tournament battle royale:

Solo without construction

Duos without construction

Threesomes without construction

Squads without construction

No Build Solo Tournament

No-Build Duos Tournament

Trios tournament without construction

Unbuilt Squad Tournament

There are variants of non-build game modes in the Fortnite files

As we commented, this has not been confirmed by Epic Games, but when the river sounds, water carries. With the apparently good reception that this experiment of the first days of the season in which it is not possible to build is having,why Epic would simply throw away the work already done with these variants of classic Fortnite game modes?

We’re not suggesting that building is going to disappear altogether in Fortnite.; in any case, these game modes would remain as additional game modes to complement those of classic Battle Royale in which it is possible to build. This would be a smart way to make it rain to everyone’s liking. Important figures in the Fortnite community, such as streamer TheGrefg, have a similar opinion. A few days ago I tweeted “construction is what has made Fortnite special, but also what has done the most damage over time“.

This is everything we know regarding Fortnite’s no-build modes. To know all the keys to the new season of the game, we recommend you take a look at our complete guide, where we tell you, among other things, how to complete all the missions.

Sources: Twitter/TheGrefgFortnite Battle Royale, self-made