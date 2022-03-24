Fortnite: Epic Games would be planning to leave a permanent mode without constructions

Fortnite: Battle Royale is currently going through its second youth after the numerous changes to its metagame related to the removing your most important mechanic how is the building. And it is that many could not bear to see how they were diminished by experienced players who created gigantic towers in front of them to later be eliminated without even understanding what has happened around them.

It is because of that Epic Games has already begun to move tab in the matter, dropping throughout these days that could become a permanent mode that will coexist with the one we have known all our lives.

A very wise decision by Epic

Seems like Epic IS planning to keep a No-Building modes, here are some signs/proofs 🔥 – There’s SEPARATE No-Building modes that they can enable ANYTIME after this limited time event ends

– They changed most loading screen tips to say “In modes with building enabled …” pic.twitter.com/SvQ5SkbCit — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 23, 2022

according to several data miners experts in this Battle Royale, it seems that the American company they had planned before implement this mode indefinitely by two simple reasons explained to us by Hypex, one of the most famous and praised Fortnite content creators in the community:

Being a time limited event, there are separate no build modes that you can enable any time after it ends

In many of the loading screens, most of the messages have been changed to give us a much more concrete meaning of what will happen: “In modes with construction enabled…”

These two are one of the many signs that tells us that the most successful Battle Royale of recent years wants to once again establish a gigantic base of players with the additions that have been appearing over the last few seasons but without having to waste our time. in learning to build and edit buildings that later collapse like a Calatrava work. Let’s hope they learn from all this and that we can enjoy a mode free of editors humiliating us with a bit of wood and metal.