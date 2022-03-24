The clinic offers integrative medicine treatments and cannabinoid products, in addition to other services such as a laboratory, pharmacy, X-ray unit, traumatology and hemodialysis center

Dr. Luis David Suárez, president of the Association of Cannabinoid Medicine (AMMCANN) in Mexico, mentions that the objective of the clinic is that people receive integrative medicine treatments and cannabinoid products.

In an exclusive interview for El Médico Interactivo México, Dr. Suárez explains that this is the first clinic with cannabis treatments in Mexico.

He adds that all the doctors who work in the clinic they have the endorsed prescription of controlled medications and they only prescribe legal products in the country.

In addition to services with cannabis, the clinic performs functional medicine treatments such as physiotherapy, ozone therapy, intravenous therapy, acupuncture, stem cell therapy, laser acupuncture, among others.

Those interested in receiving a therapy can schedule the website https://cannamedical.center/

genetic test

Dr. Luis David, a specialist in integrative functional medicine, details that for To be able to access cannabis therapies, a protocol must be followed.

This consists of a genetic test to know the sensitivity of the cannabinoid product in the patient and that the doctor prescribes the appropriate doses.

Evidence-based medicine

The expert assures that research has been done on cannabidiol, CBD, the second most frequent of the active ingredients of the cannabis plant.

It is promoted for a wide variety of health problems, but the scientific evidence more solid is its effectiveness in the treatment of some epilepsy syndromes.

Like Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), that generally do not respond to anti-convulsants.

In numerous studies, CBD was able to reduce the number of seizures and, in some cases, was able to stop them altogether.

Recently, The FDA approved the first drug derived from cannabis for these conditions, Epidiolexwhich contains CBD.

Effective for health problems

Recent clinical trials have shown that CBD oil can treat a wide variety of health problems.

These include acne, anorexia, anxiety, chronic pain, depression, addictions, epilepsy, glaucomahigh blood pressure, insomnia, muscle spasms, and seizures, among others.

CBD can offer a therapeutic option to treat different types of pain chronic.

CBD oil

This oil contains CBD mixed with an inert carrier oil or vehicle, such as coconut oil or hemp seed oil.

Bottled oil, called a tincture, is sold in various strengths; There are also CBD capsules, gummies, and sprays that are applied under the tongue.

Choice for the medical community

Dr. Suárez says that as clinicians have an invaluable opportunity to help educate patients and their families.

Through truthful, updated and contextualized information on the use of this wonderful plant in the clinical contextand to contribute to not stigmatizing the adult use of it.

Diploma in Endocannabiology

In this sense, the cannabis expert invites health professionals to the International Diploma in EndocannabinologyUniversity Health Research Program (PUIS), UNAM, where he is academic coordinator.

The inaugural session (open classroom) is on March 23, classes start on March 30, 2022, in virtual format through Zoom and moodle. For more information send an email tocursos.puis@unam.mx.