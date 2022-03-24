Expansion Teams asked about the Pirate Source – David Medrano

DISCARDED

In pursuit of certification, a couple of teams from Expansion League They asked about Luis ‘Pirata’ Fuente de Veracruz, however, they were informed that the interested party will first have to pay the debt of just over 300 million pesos that remained pending when the jarocho cadre was disaffiliated. The debt coupled with the poor conditions in which the ‘Colossus of the Virginia Fraccionamiento’ is found make it impossible for any of the interested parties to take Veracruz as a possible venue to seek certification. There are Expansion teams whose stadium does not meet the established requirements and therefore seek the possibility of finding a property to be able to be certified.

NOTHING SPECIAL

are the numbers of United States as a visitor in this tie, since outside their country they have only won one match and it was in Honduras beating the catrachos. In Canada and Panama, which are the most difficult courts, they ended up losing, while in El Salvador and Jamaica it was only enough for them to draw. The strength of Berhalter’s team in this process has been at home, where he has garnered 16 of the 21 points he has. The front is the part where the strategist has moved the most trying to find the ideal. Pepi, Weah and Aaronson are the ones who have played the most, but his best player in that area is Pulisic, and he has also tried Zardez, Ferreira, Morris and Arriola.

IN THE HISTORY

Gabino Espinoza, Cimarrones goalkeeper, got into the history of the Expansion League by converting with a header at minute 92, the goal with which the Sonorans tied Pumas Tabasco at two goals. Místico Pereira’s team was losing and on the last play Gabino joined the attack and found a ball from above to convert the equalizer. Espinoza is 30 years old and is a native of Magdalena de Kino. He took his first steps with Héroes de Caborca ​​and Buhos de Hermosillo and since 2013 he has been with Cimarrones. Atlante’s Gansito Hernández was the first goalkeeper to score a goal, but it was through a penalty in the Quarterfinals.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: TATA MARTINO WILL MANAGE HIS 50TH GAME WITH THE TRI AGAINST THE UNITED STATES.