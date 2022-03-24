Exatlón Mexico: Casandra Ascensio struck down Mati Álvarez with demeaning advice

The sixth edition of Exathlon Mexico, called Exatlón México All Star, has been making waves due to the excellent level of all the athletes. This is not surprising because this version has finalists and champions from previous editions and is considered the most demanding in the history of the program.

The champion of the third and fourth season, Mati Álvarez, has been at the center of the controversy for her latest statements, in which she stated that she gets along better with the participants of the blue team than with her teammates from the red team. In addition, she assured that she missed her freedom and her life away from the beaches of the Dominican Republic.

This motivated the former participant of Exathlon Mexico Cassandra Ascencio come out to answer him in harsh terms, thus reviving the historic rivalry that exists between both athletes.

Cassandra Ascenciowho refused to participate in this edition of Exathlon MexicoHe sent a harsh message to Mati Alvarez and his words quickly went viral on social networks and generated a great impact.

On his Twitter account, cassandra assured that “nobody is in a place by force”. In addition, he stressed that it is important to learn to say “no” despite people’s insistence.

“Tip of the day: no one is in a place by force, for that you have to know how to say ‘I’m not going, thanks’, even if it’s 20 times ‘no’… or more”, was the harsh advice that cassandra sent him to Mati.

Remember that a few months ago Mati Alvarez and Cassandra Ascencio staged a strong discussion that originated from the awards they received in the editions in which they coincided in Exathlon Mexico. Since then there has been a tense relationship and a strong rivalry between the two athletes.

