Exatlón Mexico: Casandra Ascensio struck down Mati Álvarez with demeaning advice

The sixth edition of Exathlon Mexico, called Exatlón México All Star, has been making waves due to the excellent level of all the athletes. This is not surprising because this version has finalists and champions from previous editions and is considered the most demanding in the history of the program.

The champion of the third and fourth season, Mati Álvarez, has been at the center of the controversy for her latest statements, in which she stated that she gets along better with the participants of the blue team than with her teammates from the red team. In addition, she assured that she missed her freedom and her life away from the beaches of the Dominican Republic.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker