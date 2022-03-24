Enjoy a complete health and wellness experience

“The sea heals everything”, said the philosopher Plato in his texts. And it is that the use of the healing properties of seawater was already something common in ancient Greece as a source of health.

Various studies show the benefits that sea water brings to people’s health. In addition, it is estimated that it concentrates up to 80 fundamental elements to contribute to activate the immune system and protect our body against viruses, bacteria, low defenses and pathogens.

Referents of health tourism at European level

The thalassotherapy is a recognized medical therapy based on the therapeutic virtues of sea water. This technique uses seawater, as well as other marine elements -mud, mud, algae-, to improve people’s health, always under medical supervision and applied in facilities suitable for this purpose, with qualified personnel.

This technique was introduced in Spain in 1963 thanks to the Doctor Joaquin Farnos, pioneer of functional rehabilitation and thalassotherapy. In this way, Palasiet Thalasso Clinic & Hotel became the pioneering center in the use of this therapeutic technique in Spain.

Since then, Palasiet has become the leading thalassotherapy center in Spain and one of the most prestigious in this modality of health tourism at European level. “Our integral concept maintains that, for this, it just takes personal commitment, help and inspiration, with the aim of obtaining greater physical and emotional well-being”, highlight sources from the clinic. Palasiet is also a comprehensive health center that offers a complete catalog of programs for the comprehensive improvement of the person from a physical but also an emotional point of view, and which has a modern clinic equipped with the best services and technology, a great quality facing the bay of Benicàssim and a nutritional offer aimed at successfully complementing health improvement programs with healthy cooking workshops. It also offers outdoor activities such as yoga, pilates, aquatraining and walks with a personal trainer. At Palasiet, it is possible to change habits by acquiring the tools to continue, once the stay is over, with a healthier life.





Palasiet is internationally recognized as one of the best centers in Europe for weight loss and the fight against obesity, with a high success rate. Relaxation, anti-stress and physical and sports injury recovery programs are also a fundamental part of the Palasiet program catalogue.

Personalized programs based on the Palasiet Philosophy

Palasiet Thalasso Clinic & Hotel has more than fifty years of experience in which it has successfully contributed to improving the health of its guests, through different custom programs that are based on the five pillars that make up the Palasiet Philosophy: thalassotherapy and natural treatments, medical treatments, nutrition, physical activity and emotional balance.

For this, the center has a multidisciplinary team of highly qualified professionals technique -made up of doctors, nutritionists, physiotherapists, personal trainers, personal advisors, beauticians, thermal technicians, chefs and cooks- who guarantee the correct compliance with each treatment programso that it adapts to the needs of the guest.

All this, to ensure that the stay of its guests is as effective as possible, with the best facilities and an inspiring environment to achieve the renewal of the body, the revitalization of the mind and the restoration of vitality.

Specialized medical treatments

The medical team, after analyzing the personal needs of our patients, diagnose and prescribe indicated treatments, using electromedicine therapies and apparatuswhich will help – along with the establishment of new life habits to achieve the goal for which he has come to Palasiet.





Laser therapies, ultrasounds, magnetotherapy, radiofrequency, pressure therapy, electrostimulation, microwaves, pulsed light, shock waves, infiltrations and mesotherapy, state-of-the-art equipment for the treatment of pain and the definition of muscle tone, Lpg and Cyclone among others, are included in the service catalog.

The nutrition

During their stay, the Palasiet guest assumes the importance of eating well for health and benefiting from the effects it produces a healthy and adequate diet about the organism. The goal is to stimulate and stabilize the metabolism.

For this reason, Palasiet pays special attention to nutritionto achieve the optimal state for each person, the improvement of their vital quality and the achievement of healthy habits that last over time.

The nutrition Palasiet follows the principles of the Mediterranean diet, which represents much more than a simple nutritional guideline and which is, by its very nature, a rich and healthy diet. “The products we use are seasonal and local, which satisfy the maximum of their properties, seeking a healthy experience that is attractive in terms of aroma, flavor and presentation. It is about eating with quality and attractivenessbut always under the parameters of a healthy intake”, they explain from the center.

Your stay at Palasiet is the beginning of lasting change and your commitment is provide guests with all the support and tools to continue, in their daily life, in their transformation process. In this way, during the training period, the guest attends conferences, workshops, cooking classes, preparation of menus and recipes, as well as personalized follow-up that begins once the stay is over and that favors change in life in the usual environment.

Physical activity

The effect of exercise, along with diet and the rest of the thalassotherapy techniques and medical treatments, is of vital importance in all programs. The workouts designed by Palasiet They are aimed at improving basal metabolism, balance, coordination, flexibility, resistance, speed and strength, in a totally personalized way, discovering what type of activity and the intensity necessary for each guest.

“We propose a planned, structured and personalized training towards individual objectives, attending to the needs of each person. Fitness and cognitive stimulation programs complement the physical and emotional recovery activity of our clients”, highlight sources from the center.

Emotional balance

Finally, to overcome the challenge and achieve the desired goals, it is essential to find an inner balance.

In this way, Palasiet helps target identification, eliminating barriers and determining changes in manageable steps. To do this, it has a multidisciplinary team that

makes up Palasiet, in addition to a series of techniques and activities that will help in the process (stress management techniques, meditation, relaxation, yoga and talks with specialists).

Palasiet Thalasso Clinic & Hotel is located in Benicàssim (Castellón), in an idyllic setting surrounded by gardens, parterres and trees. Also has a very special locationbetween the Bay of Benicense and the Parque Natural del Desierto de las Palmas.

Among its facilities, with more than 2,700 m², includes a seawater pool at 36 ºC with water beds, cervical jets, lumbar jets and different types of Jacuzzi. In addition, it also includes a Finnish sauna, vaporarium and Turkish bath.