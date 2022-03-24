Effects of insulin on diabetes: “It could eradicate it”

Francisco Javier Carrasco Sánchez, Jesús Díez Manglano, Carlos Ortega Millán and José Luis Bianchi Llave.

At a time when the world is still immersed in the Covid-19 pandemic, Spanish internists have met to treat the latest developments in the fight against a “silent” pandemic that has been among the population for several years: the diabetes and obesity. A prevalence of both “chronic” pathologies that has been revealed during the inauguration of the XVII meeting of the Working Group on Diabetes, Obesity and Nutrition of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI).

An act that has brought together Jesús Díez Manglano, president of the SEMI; José Luis Bianchi Llave, president of the Andalusian Society of Internal Medicine; Carlos Ortega Millán, representative of the RedGDPS Foundation; and Francisco Javier Carrasco Sánchez, outgoing coordinator of the SEMI Diabetes, Obesity and Nutrition Working Group.

“Diabetes, obesity and nutrition have to be understood and coordination between the different health areas must be achieved. These meetings are very important to delve into this multidisciplinary approach with different approaches. Every time we must move towards more complete meetings with different voices of people who have been treating people with diabetes or obesity. In addition, we must do our best to learn about the latest treatments”, says Carlos Ortega Millán, representative of the RedGDPS Foundation.

A feeling that Manglano shares, who has been happy to return to face-to-face after two years since the last meeting. “It is a pleasure to meet again. A meeting that comes at a time when there is much talk of pandemics and precisely the non-infectious pandemic that we have been living for several years is that of diabetes and obesity, accompanied by an increase in poor nutrition.”

What changes did insulin cause in diabetes?

After the opening ceremony, Manglano gave way to the opening speech ‘History, evolutionary dynamics and clinical and therapeutic impact of insulin in its hundred years’. Ángel Sánchez Rodríguez, professor of Internal Medicine, head of the Internal Medicine Service at the Salamanca Healthcare Complex and former president of the SEMI and the Diabetes GT, has been in charge of explaining how this drug came about, which “has allowed internists to learn a lot about diabetes and how to handle the parameters that compose it”.

“It is one of the ten most important discoveries in the history of medicine. The development of insulin turned a lethal disease into a chronic one. Diabetes has a therapeutic arsenal in insulin in type 1 diabetes and in many phases of type 2 diabetes”, assures Sánchez Rodríguez.

Since the “industrialization” of insulin in the mid-nineteenth century, which was “vital” to meet health demands and improve the quality of life of diabetic patients, many clinical trials from which the professor draws several conclusions: “Insulin has taught us that the tintensive treatment is more efficient than conventional; glycemic control can and is beneficial; I know reduce microvascular events; it has a neutral effect on cardiovascular events; I know they minimize hypoglycemia; treatment must be individualized; issuing insulinization guidelines is efficient; early insulinization is beneficial in certain cases; and that the algorithms must be applied before prescribing it”.

future of insulin

In 100 years, insulin has improved with different versions, delivery methods, and tracking. However, this road, according to Sánchez Rodríguez, has not yet concluded. “The objective is to stop the responsible process that generates diabetes and cure, if possible”, details the internist, who goes a step further and ensures that “Insulin can eradicate type one diabetes.” However, type 2 diabetes will have to remain “as a chronic disease.”

Some advances that, according to the professor, go through delve into personalized treatment and the individualization of insulin. In addition, there are other lines of research based on improving immunotherapy by identifying patients and their genetic and immune markers or improving the health of beta cells or replacing them with embryonic or multipotential stem cells. There are also other emerging technologies such as “smart insulin and artificial insulin”.

For Sánchez Rodríguez, despite “the great advances experienced” there are still unmet needs. “The impact on daily life is still very great and there is still a risk of hypoglycemia. In addition, there is a need to create clinical decision tools and improve their support”, claims the internist.