Dozens of games on sale for PC on the Epic Games Store, with our highlights from the spring event

The platform welcomes the floral season with significant discounts on AAA and indie games.

The Epic Games Store has become one of those platforms that we frequently visit, as its weekly free games (with Demon’s Tilt starring today) attract any user of pc. And, after registering great growth during the year 2021, it continues to present nice initiatives like this one: offers for the spring event.

As announced by the platform on its website, discounts have already begun on dozens of titles for computers. In this sense, we find significant discounts both in AAA deliveries like in known indies, so do not miss the opportunity to take a look at all the bargains. Of course, keep in mind that this festival ends next April 7so make sure to complete your purchases by then.

As usual in this house, we leave you below some of the most outstanding offers of the spring event. However, we also invite you to search through all the sales offered by the Epic Games Store in the coming days.

Blasphemous for 6.24 euros (previously for 24.99 euros): the work signed by The Game Kitchen has earned a place in the hearts of many Spanish players. And it is that, with this discount, you will discover an adventure where the customs of the country are mixed with a most demanding challenge.



Borderlands 3 for 14.99 euros (previously for 59.99 euros): Borderlands has risen as one of the most powerful franchises in this sector, something that is polished to the maximum in the third installment. And now, with the Epic Games Store sale, you can check out these features through a 75% discount.



Cyberpunk 2077 for 29.99 euros (previously for 59.99 euros): It is well known that the CD Projekt RED title has not enjoyed enormous popularity in its beginnings, but its latest updates have left an adventure worth completing. Plus, it’s hard to say ‘no’ to Keanu Reeves.



DEATHLOOP for 29.99 euros (previously for 59.99 euros): at this point, it is undeniable that Arkane Lyon has presented an experience that leaves no one indifferent. With a combination of shooter, stealth scenes, time loops and a thousand possibilities, the developer makes sure to give us a memorable proposal.



Detroit: Become Human for 19.95 euros (previously for 39.90 euros): David Cage has not disappointed us with any of his works, and Detroit: Become Human only reiterates this idea. Immerse yourself in a futuristic context and make decisions that will put your moral principles to the test.



Farming Simulator 22 for 31.99 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): this simulator makes the list for two reasons. One, because this is the first time he has received a rebate on the Epic Games Store. And two, because we can’t ignore its initial popularity, with thousands of players enjoying the farm experience.



Horizon: Zero Dawn – Complete Edition for €24.99 (previously €49.99): For many players, Aloy continues to explore and battle in Horizon: Forbidden West. However, users unfamiliar with the protagonist can discover the beginning of her story with a discount on the Epic Games Store.



Inscryption for 13.98 euros (previously for 19.98 euros): the work published by Devolver Digital has become one of the most surprising indies of 2021. And it is not for less, because its card game mechanics with ‘escape room’ have captivated a large number of players.



Kena: Bridge of Spirits for 25.99 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): one of the most adorable games of recent months presents a most interesting discount. Venture into its fantastic world and enjoy really well-cared animation.



Yooka-Laylee for 7.99 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): this is a perfect game for all platform lovers, especially for those who fondly remember the old experiences of the genre. Accompany these two characters throughout an adventure full of dangers and challenges.

