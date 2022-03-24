‘Doctor Strange 2’ will not feature James McAvoy as Charles Xavier

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going to become the anchor of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After seeing the possibilities offered by the multiverse with Spider-Man: No Way Home and the inclusion of characters from the Casa de las Ideas shown in the past in the audiovisual, Kevin Feig and his team are clear that this road must be explored until it is impossible to do so, uniting all the actors and actresses who have gone through this genre in the same field.

More secrets for the premiere?

Although we have already confirmed that Patrick Stewart return as Charles Xavierit remains to be seen if James McAvoy will do the same, since he also played the same character as the protagonist of Star Trek: Picard during an X-Men prequel saga. Rumor has it that the version we’ll see of Stewart’s Professor X in Doc Strange 2 It will not be the one we have always known, so that opens the door for other alternative Charles Xaviers to participate.

However, for now James McAvoy has confirmed that not being present at Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, something that for now we take with tweezers because Andrew Garfield already taught us well not to trust the word of the actors in the face of leaks and rumors about Marvel feature films. It is also in the air the presence of Ryan Reynolds (dead pool), Tom Cruise (Superior Iron Man), Mahershala Ali (Blade) and even from Hugh Jackman like Wolverine, of course. Wow, the film is expected to be a true party of cameos and presences of other important artists of the Marvel saga.

James McAvoy says he wont be returning as Charles Xavier in #DoctorStrange2 pic.twitter.com/hq6mk3F80i Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 24, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released next May 6 in theatersbut first we have one more stop with the House of Ideas: moon knight, which will be released on March 30 on Disney+. In summer, it’s time to sink your teeth into Thor: Love and Thunder.