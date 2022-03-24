Do you know who is the sexiest bald guy in the world?

lose the hair It is a problem that brings many men upside down. It is a symptom of aging and not everyone takes it well. Baldness can cause a loss of self-esteem and even depression and those most affected can end up spending a good sum of money on treatments to try to reverse their situation.

The cause The reason hair loss mainly affects men is testosterone, a male sex hormone, which is related to the miniaturization of the hair follicle, which causes a progressive shortening of the hair growth phase, which lasts approximately three years , to become extinct.

From the age of 25, one in four men begins to experience alopecia. By their thirties, about 60% have already lost some of their hair, while in their fifties that figure rises to 90% of men.

However, it seems that going bald is not an inconvenience and does not detract an iota of attractiveness. There are men who, when the first symptoms of alopecia begin to appear, choose to shave their hair and, apparently, their decision is a success. This is supported by several studies that reflect that bald men are perceived by women as more intelligent, interesting, dominant and sexy than men with a lot of hair.

a comprehensive analysis carried out by the British beauty company Longevita based on searches for Google related to terms like celebrities, alopecia and sexy has unveiled the list of the sexiest bald men in the world.

If we think of a famous sexy bald man it could come to mind, for example, the image of actors Bruce Willis or Jason Statham. However, although they are on the list, neither tops the list. top ten most attractive bald men.

The study concludes that the Prince William of EnglandDuke of Cambridge, already has a new title to add to those offered by the nobility and that is being the world’s sexiest bald man with 17.6 million mentions.

Surely this conclusion surprises more than one, but the truth is that the figures are there. And it is that the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II of England is not imposed by a few searches, but rather doubles his most immediate follower, the boxer Mike Tysonwhich is second in the ranking with 8.8 million searches, and the actor Jason Statham with 7.4.

The names that complete the top 10 of the sexiest bald men in the world, and in which no Spaniard appears, are very varied.

the latin singer pitbull ranks fourth with 5.4 million mentions, followed by former basketball player and NBA legend Michael Jordanwith 5.3.

another boxer, Floyd Mayweather, is in sixth place with 4.3; in seventh place the actor John Travoltawith 3.8 ahead of his colleague Bruce Williswith 3.3, followed by the highest paid in Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson, with 2.6. Close the top 10 Vin Dieselanother action movie actor, with 2.3.

So you see, the aesthetics of baldness has evolved a lot over the years and, currently, it is no longer synonymous with old age but, according to science, it does not make you lose a single hair. sex appeal.