Deep Water, movie review at Mondo Sonoro (2022)

It seems that Ben Affleck likes this to embody the figure of the unhappy husband with a stoic appearance, because after we saw him in “Gone Girl” (2014) in the same role, he returns to his old ways in “Deepwater”, Adrian Lyne’s new film. who was the director of “Lolita” (1997), “Flashdance” (1983) and “Jacob’s Ladder” (1990) returns to the world of cinema twenty years after his last piece, “Unfaithful” (2002), with an adaptation of the novel by Patricia Highsmith that we should have seen on the big screen, but whose premiere has ended up being on the Hulu and Amazon Prime streaming platforms.

Starring the recently ex-partner Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck, “Deep Water” (“Aguas Profundas” here) falls within the thriller genre (qualified at first as “erotic”, something to question after viewing it). The diluted rhythm that characterizes the piece (which relegates the investigation of the murders that take place in it to the background) makes it difficult to meet the expectations of those who have pressed play waiting for the classic suspense. Slower than intriguing, the film features Vic and Melinda Van Hallen, a broken marriage (in the vein of Lyne’s previous filmography) with a silent pact to stay together no matter what (and whoever Melinda sleeps with). .

At times, it seems that Lyne manages to organically build that key tension in thrillers, a product mostly of the daggers (or infidelities) that Melinda throws at Vic, which far from being from behind as in the previous delivery of de Armas, are direct and merciless. That all these affairs are the talk of the community of neighbors of which the couple is a part —and that Melinda invites them to the same home where her husband and young daughter live— results in violent scenes that cause the viewer discomfort. palpable. However, the film fails to get out of a loop characterized by the superficiality of plots and, excuse the redundancy, repetition.

Once the first hour of the footage has passed, one begins to get nervous; the only conflict presented so far is the suspicion that Vic has killed Melinda’s previous lover, something that we already knew before we started seeing her because it is included in the synopsis of the film. In the end, although she has sometimes managed to tense us, Lyne suffers from a narrative slowness that despite working on paper becomes somewhat heavy in the images.

Without revealing much more than what happens in the second hour of the film (whose circular ending is another nod to “Gone Girl”), I will say that the indifference I felt at the end of it does not allow me to call it a good movie. with an air to “Eyes Wide Shut” (1999) by Kubrick, “Deep Water” relapses too much into a constant exchange of looks of hatred or desire (you never really know which one) between Melinda and Vic, and ends up resembling Antena 3’s Saturday movie. Also, strange as it may seem, Affleck and de Armas have chemistry, but not as much as one would expect from a true couple.

The best thing about the movie is, for me, this Ryan Gosling-like Affleck in “Drive” (2011) of forced smiles and a distant but affable appearance that provoke concern in the viewer, who knows that behind that facade of devout comprehension lies an anger that they have to channel somehow. And the little girl, Trixie. I wish we could have gotten more out of her character, because the scene in the bathtub with Vic (in which she is as smart and calculating as her father) is one of the best in the movie. In short, we witness a succession of cuckolding, random sex scenes and drunken rich parties, which always end with a drunk and defiant Melinda taking off her high heels. Perhaps an hour and a half would have been enough.