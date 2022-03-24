Chronicle / [VIDEO] Megan Fox’s boyfriend gave a free concert in front of his hotel

The singer Machine Gun Kelly was left with the desire to sing at the Asunciónico and for this reason, just half an hour after the cancellation of his first date was made official, the Yankee surprised with a tweet announcing that he would give a free concert in front of La Misión Hotel Boutique.

“The concert grounds were flooded in Paraguay tonight so they canceled our set… but I just ordered a huge speaker so meet me in front of my hotel right now you will have a show,” the singer wrote.

No sooner said than done. After 20 minutes, the hotel sidewalk became a stage where the singer accompanied by a guitar and his famous girlfriend, actress Megan Fox, gave a show in front of a crowd.

Megan Fox appeared dressed in a sexy black miniskirt and tight-fitting top and watched the entire show on the side. The crowd chanted the name of the actress Megan Fox who greeted the public.

The singer for the closing of his mini-concert, asked his girlfriend to dance and the public applauded him.

“And so we turn bad news into incredible news,” Machine Gun Kelly later posted on his networks showing how his impromptu show was.

TREND

Since last Monday, when they arrived in the country, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly became a trend in networks. The couple took a walk along the Costanera de Asunción, where they got to know the local wetlands up close; and they were also captured in a moment of relaxation, watching the sunset from Ko’ape Mirador Bar, in the Loma San Jerónimo neighborhood. The affection of the public for the couple was noted.