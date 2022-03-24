Chris Jericho would have confirmed the return of Cody Rhodes to WWE

There have been numerous rumors surrounding Cody Rhodes’ long-awaited return to WWE. Previously, it was reported that he would face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. However, It is unlikely that the former TNT champion I am back to RAW or SmackDown before WrestleMania. A new report claimed that Rhodes is scheduled to appear on the April 4 episode of RAW, which will follow WrestleMania. His return is reportedly being closely watched by the company, and he will be flown privately to appear on the pay-per-view.

However, by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Cody Rhodes will make a surprise return on The Show of Shows. The current plan is to do something similar to the surprise return of The Hardy Boyz at WrestleMania 33: ”The whole impression I get is that he’s going to do the Hardys thing, where they show up on the day of the show,” Meltzer said.

On the other hand, in the midst of all the rumors and newsthe star of AEW, Chris Jericho accidentally spoiled Rhodes’ arrival at WWE during an episode of his podcast. At a certain point in the program, making a comment about the authenticity of the brand of certain fighters, Jericho mentioned his, now, former All Elite Wrestling partner.

“You are going to discover how could I be Chris Jericho no matter what company I work for or where to fight. You’ll hear how Danhausen manages to keep his name and his promotion gimmick in promotion. How Cody got reclaim the surname ‘Rhodes’ from WWE despite being back in the company“.

