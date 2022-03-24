Celebrity Pastor Quits Megachurch Amid ‘Inappropriate’ Behavior

This article was translated from our English edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Hillsong Church became an internationally known megachurch after capturing the support and attendance of major celebrities like Justin and Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Chris Pratt.





However, the church has been involved in many scandals and accusations, and the latest news is no exception.

Hillsong announced this week that its founder, Brian Houston, has resigned from the church amid allegations of “inappropriate behavior” toward two women.

Phil Dooley, the interim senior pastor of Hillsong, announced the news Wednesday morning at a staff meeting, according to TheDailyMail .

“We would like to inform you that Pastor Brian Houston has resigned as Global Senior Pastor of Hillsong Church and the board has accepted his resignation,” Hillsong said in a statement. “We understand that there will be a lot of emotion about this news and we all share these sentiments. We ask that you continue to pray for them and the entire Houston family during this difficult time.”

The church first acknowledged the allegations and impending resignation on March 18, stating that since the allegations had been made public, the church felt it was its duty to speak out ahead of time about what was to come.

“Sadly, we have been dealing with two complaints against Pastor Brian in the last 10 years. These matters, like all matters related to our code of conduct, were treated confidentially. In both cases, we respect the confidentiality of both Pastor Brian and those involved, and we must also comply with local labor laws,” Hillsong said last week. “We are a church that believes in grace, love, restoration, and wholeness; These are our guiding values.”

The church went on to explain that the first allegation came a decade ago and involved Houston sending “inappropriate text messages” to a staff member that led to his resignation. The church claims that Houston was addicted to sleeping pills at the time and worked with him to get “professional help.”

The second incident occurred in 2019 while Houston was under the influence of alcohol and anti-anxiety medication, the church said, where Houston ended up breaking into a hotel room that was not hers and spending the night with an undisclosed woman, where she “conduct was of grave concern.”

Houston agreed to step down from his role temporarily, but after failing to “take all agreed steps,” he was removed from Hillsong’s board of directors in 2021.

“Like many other churches of its size, Hillsong’s governance model has historically placed significant control in the hands of the senior pastor, but we recognize that the way we do things needs to be reviewed,” the church shared. “We know there are areas where we can improve, and we will work honestly and transparently to that end.”

Hillsong maintains that “much remains to be done” after Houston’s ouster and that the church “recognizes that change is needed” to move forward.

The church faced another major scandal in late 2021 when famed pastor Carl Lentz (who had been featured in mainstream media through his close friendship with Justin Bieber) was released from the church due to “moral failings.”

The day after he was fired, Lentz took to social media to announce that he had been unfaithful in their marriage, prompting his lover to come forward before signing up for an outpatient treatment program for mental health-related issues.

A former Hillsong staffer (who also served as a babysitter for Lentz’s children) accused Lentz of sexual abuse last summer.

A legal representative for Lentz and his wife Laura told NBC at the time that the couple “vehemently deny the allegations and, on top of that, have irrefutable evidence that the events did not happen as described.”

Hillsong was founded by Houston and his wife, Bobbie, in 1983 in Australia and now oversees churches in 30 different countries.