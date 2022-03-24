Camila Cabello wears the sexiest cut-out dress of the season

Camila Hair She is a singer who has not only managed to position herself high in the music industry, but has also stolen the hearts of the most fashionistas, which has made her an inspiration when putting together the most chic outfits of the season. .

We recently saw the singer take on the Y2K style as she danced to “Safaera” in a look that reminded us of the hottest fashions of the 2000s. Camila knows what’s in trend and how to use it, because with his last post he showed us that the most hot for the season she has it by wearing a cut out dress.



Photo: Instagram @camila_cabello

Camila Cabello has the hottest cut out dress

The singer dazzled with a sensual look which immediately positioned itself as a trend that drove us all crazy. Camila confirmed that the trend cut out is going to rock this spring, how do we know?, because of the firm’s fitted mermaid dress Tom Ford that she wore, a long piece with horizontal cuts throughout the design that stylizes her figure.



Photo: Instagram @robzangardi

And since every detail counts when putting together a look of impact, Camila surprised us by showing off a long hair with a mullet, one of the cuts that became popular in the eighties and that will be in trend all 2022. And, to finish off her sexy but glamorous look, the singer wore makeup with Y2K tints, with black eyeliner that lengthened her gaze and earth-colored shadows that she accompanied with glitter, and pink lipstick with a little bit of gloss. gloss.



Photos: Instagram @ash_kholm / @dimitrishair

Accompanying the first look, Camila also made us fall in love with another sexy proposal, but more elegant, by donning Givenchy with a long sack

transparencies, without a bra, but wearing a long necklace that accentuated her prominent neckline, accompanied by long-waisted black pantyhose and fishnet stockings.



Photo: Instagram @camila_cabello

