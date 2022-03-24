Cameron Diaz Is Living Her Best Life (And She Doesn’t Even Bother To Wash Her Face Anymore)

It’s been more than five years since we’ve seen comedic actress Cameron Diaz on the big screen when she signed on for the role of Miss Hannigan in Annie. However, he shouldn’t be too put off by Diaz, as he is embracing his new life away from the glitz and glamor of Hollywood. Cameron Diaz talked about how she’s living her new best life, and apparently one of those changes has been leaving her face unwashed.

This former actress, known for her roles in The mask and the Charlie’s Angels movies, talked about BBC’s Michelle Visage Rule Breakers about his new normal. Cameron Diaz expressed relief in the interview that she no longer had to worry about his appearance. Considering that many of her roles focused on being attractive and neat, she can now go through life looking the way she sees fit.

I do not mind. Literally the last thing I think about on a daily basis, like maybe not during the day, is how I look.

