Cameron Diaz Is Living Her Best Life (And She Doesn’t Even Bother To Wash Her Face Anymore)

It’s been more than five years since we’ve seen comedic actress Cameron Diaz on the big screen when she signed on for the role of Miss Hannigan in Annie . However, he shouldn’t be too put off by Diaz, as he is embracing his new life away from the glitz and glamor of Hollywood. Cameron Diaz talked about how she’s living her new best life, and apparently one of those changes has been leaving her face unwashed.

This former actress, known for her roles in The mask and the Charlie’s Angels movies, talked about BBC’s Michelle Visage Rule Breakers about his new normal. Cameron Diaz expressed relief in the interview that she no longer had to worry about his appearance. Considering that many of her roles focused on being attractive and neat, she can now go through life looking the way she sees fit.

I do not mind. Literally the last thing I think about on a daily basis, like maybe not during the day, is how I look.

Diaz also explained that one of her personal care rituals that she has given up is washing her face. All those facial products in your bathroom pantry really should be alone there!

I literally do nothing. I, like, never wash my face. I have a billion products that I use twice a month if I’m lucky.

The Golden Globes nominee has been candid about w hy has stopped making movies in Hollywood . Instead of spending long days on movie sets, Diaz prefers to start a family with her husband, musician Benji Madden. Cameron Diaz has also produced a new brand of wine named Avaline, who has received a boost thanks to her remarkable name.

Cameron Diaz wrapped up the episode by talking about society’s expectations of women. She admitted on the show that she has brought those same expectations to herself at some point.

I just go back to the trap of everything, especially in our society, like what we value, what we think is important. Look, if it’s important to you, that’s fine. I am absolutely a victim of all the social objectifications and exploitations that women are subjected to. I have shopped at all of them myself at certain times.

Will we see Cameron Diaz on the big screen again? Diaz herself You have no idea . She may be open to the opportunity if she’s presented with the right role, but there are other things she’d rather commit to first. The perhaps-retired actress has even explained that she thinks not. has what it takes to star in movies ever again. She would rather devote all the energy she has to being her mother to her two-year-old daughter, Raddix.

While it’s normally considered a tragedy when a memorable actress like Cameron Diaz decides to quit acting, I think she made the right choice by choosing her family first. However, I think daily face washes are the right move too! You can find Cameron Diaz’s final role in annie in Tubi.