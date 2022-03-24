Brian Cox nuances his words after saying that Johnny Depp is an “exaggerated and overrated” actor

Brian Cox continues to make people talk thanks to their controversial memories. The 75-year-old actor has a deep political identity, critical of the American establishment and close to the nationalism of his homeland, Scotland. His character is strong and determined, just like his character in ‘Succession’Logan Roy, who sometimes seems like a carbon copy of himself.

In his memoirs, entitled ‘Putting the Rabbit in the Hat’, the veteran performer did not hold his tongue and openly revealed what he thinks of many actors with whom he has worked. But also with some with whom he was about to, as was the case with Johnny Depp.

In them, he said that he refused to play Governor Swan (Johnathan Pryce) since his protagonist, Johnny Depp, seemed to him exaggerated and overrated: “I mean, look at ‘Edward Scissorhands.’ Let’s face it, if you have those hands and pale makeup and scars, you don’t have to do anything. And he didn’t. And after that he has done even less“.





Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp in ‘Edward Scissorhands’ | 20th Century Fox

Now Brian Cox has thought twice and in an interview with dead line has chosen other words to refer to the American actor: “I have received a lot of criticism for disrespecting some and all that, and people clearly have not read the book and think that I am making fun of Johnny Depp. Well, I don’t laugh at Johnny Depp. I do not disrespect Johnny Depp. I think Johnny Depp has done an amazing jobbut he… you know, I have my reservations,” he said.





Still of Johnny Depp in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ | seestrena.com

“What I thought 25 years ago is not necessarily the opinion I have now. I really I do not disrespect or disrespect anyone that he dedicate himself to this profession, because it is a hard and bloody profession”, the actor wanted to emphasize. “I think that Johnny Depp is a wonderful actor. It’s very good, but he’s not the best actor that ever lived, know? And I think that many things are projected on Johnny Depp, which are more than he would like, I think, “he finally added, leaving some doubts about his suffering with the actor.

Brian Cox turned down epic roles

If Brian Cox had accepted all the roles offered to him in some of the most legendary recent sagas, the actor would have the status of absolute legend. In his memoir he also reveals how declined the offer to appear in ‘Game of Thrones’, in ‘Harry Potter’ or in the aforementioned ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

“Plus, I was going to be killed pretty soon, so I wouldn’t have had any of the long-term benefits of a hit show where your salary goes up with each passing season. So I passed it on, and Mark Addy he was gored by the boar in my place”, revealed the actor about his opinion as Robert Baratheon.

