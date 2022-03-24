Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Sebastián Yatra will sing at the 2022 Oscars

Which nominated songs will sing at the Oscars?

Beyonce

(Getty Images for The Recording A)



Beyoncé at the Oscars will perform the song “Be Alive” from the film king richard, starring Will Smith. The song was written by the Lemonade singer and by Dixson. However, Bey will not be singing at the Dolby Theater, but rather from a tennis court in Compton, California.

For her part, Billie Eilish will perform along with her brother Finneas to sing “No Time To Die”, from Daniel Craig’s last film as James Bond. This song is also nominated in the category of Best Original Song. Likewise, Sebastián Yatra will interpret “Dos Oruguitas” from the animated film Charm. This song was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and is a great achievement for Latin music, as it represents theThe first song in Spanish nominated for an Oscar from “Al Otro Lado del Río” by Jorge Drexler in the film Motorcycle Diaries.

“I am going to sing ‘Dos oruguitas’ representing my country, Colombia, and having this great opportunity to represent our language, Spanish. I couldn’t be more excited, grateful,” Yatra said in an Instagram video posted after the announcement of his involvement. “I have nerves, I feel many things, but more than anything that, thanks to life for what is happening,” he added.