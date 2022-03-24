Bahrin F1 GP 2022: Red Bull confesses the reason for the abandonment of Checo and Verstappen

Lto the tremendous disappointment that I suffered Red Bull in the first race of the 2022 Formula 1 season was totally unexpected. The defending champion’s team found that his two cars failed in the final stretch of the test. Neither Max Verstappen, nor Czech Prez were able to finish the Bahrin Grand Prix that they conquered Ferrari. And to finish, Lewis Hamilton got on the podium. Worse result could not be given for the Austrian squire. A hard double zero in the staging of the year of the regulation change. While Ferrari added 44 with its two drivers and Mercedes, 27.

Those of Milton Keynes have gone to work to discover what was the failure that led them to such a catastrophe. And, apparently, they have found the problem. so he has confessed Helmut Marko to ‘F1 Insider’. Quickly put, the fuel system could not collect the last liters of gasoline in the tank of the RB18.

“In a nutshell, a vacuum developed in the fuel supply system, causing the engine to lose fuel. I think this problem will not occur again this weekend in Saudi Arabia”, stressed the Red Bull adviser. This failure allowed Verstappen to return to the ‘pits’ (the Dutchman saw the problem coming), but he left Checo paralyzed in the middle of the track. But the good news that the Austrian team announces is that they have the solution to the setback. This suggests that it is something that they did not prove in the tests, otherwise the double fiasco of Bahrin would not have happened to them.

They had gas and they were going fast

Marko has also stressed that the two Red Bulls had enough fuel to finish the event. “Without offering the exact figures, I can say that there is still there was enough fuel in both cars“, he added.

And, finally, the veteran Austrian leader has preferred to keep the positive. “Basically, we were fast enough in Bahrin. Simply, we couldn’t tap into our potential at the decisive moment“, he argued.

The fact is that in Red Bull they continue to think about what happened. “I can’t remember the last time that happened to us, but it’s obviously your worst nightmare It’s very disappointing, not only losing a podium with Max, but also losing a podium with Checo on the last lap.” Christian Horner. Be that as it may, the head of the energy drinks team, like Marko, has already turned the page. They believe that they have solved the problem and now they only need to get back on the path of success in Jeddah.

