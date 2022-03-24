“At the end they touch some water”

It has been the theme of the summer in Hollywood and it seems that the thing does not stop. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher started a revolution with their candid attack on daily hygiene at home and the controversy was served.

Last July the story began when the couple appeared on Dax Shephard’s podcast, Armchair Expert, where the topic of showers and both actors came up. They made sure they didn’t shower every day, they were more than washed in parts.

Furthermore, his philosophy extended to their young childrenwho claimed not to wash until you can feel the dirt.

These statements soon went viral and in fact Dax and his wife, Kristen Bell, were among the first to support somehow their habits. But the controversy has continued and soon many Hollywood stars like Jake Gyllenhaal or Dwayne Johnson They joined the discussion.

Now, the ‘showergate’ has gotten out of hand and Mila herself has spoken again during her appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show. The actress seems to take it philosophically although she is still surprised at how she has escalated the matter.

“It was on the Dax podcast and somehow the conversation drifted between bathroom habits and we started talking about how we don’t shower our kids very often, and/or ourselves. Like, I shower every day But I don’t wash my hair every day. I don’t think that’s a necessity“Mila clarified.

“I intend to bathe my children every day. I wake up every day and say, ‘Today I’m going to shower them.’ And then it’s time to go to bed and I forgot to give them dinner and in the end… Anyway, a year later, Dax is doing a press junket for something completely different and the journalist decides to ask him, like, ‘You know there’s been a thing going around about Ashton and Mila not showering, what do you think? And he was like, ‘I’m the one who started this conversation,” says the actress.

“So all this history It’s come full circle, but apparently The Rock takes a shower, so congratulations The Rock, you take a shower,” he jokes.

Then Ellen mentions “all the other celebrities” who are saying no, as Jake Gyllenhaal.

“Let’s see, I take a showerEllen,” says Kunis. To which Ellen replies: “It’s more like the children who don’t take showers”…

“Children, at the end they touch some water, almost every day. Sometimes it’s in the pool, sometimes with the sprinklers. It depends… it’s COVID. It was like, who takes a shower? If we don’t leave home. Who cares?” Mila replies, later adding:

“I think I’ve gotten worse the story now. I think this is going to take another turn,” she worries.

“Yeah, because now you’ve added that you forget to feed them,” Ellen jokes.

“Yes, I feed my children, boys!” exclaims Mila to finish.

