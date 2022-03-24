anticipates that the interbank interest rate will grow 50 points

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador “early” this Thursday at Bank of Mexico (Banxico) and noted that the interbank interest rate will grow in 50 basis pointslocating in 6.5 percent.

“Yesterday, here in Mexico, the Bank of Mexico increased the interest rate by .50. We are going to have an interest rate of 6.5%,” said President López Obrador. The Mexican Central Bank will reveal its monetary policy decision at 1:00 p.m. More, at: https://t.co/s4OHs0v0bb pic.twitter.com/trz8kyK35v – Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga) March 24, 2022

In the morning conference held at the National Palace, López Obrador even stated that said decision was made unanimously by the members of the Banxico Governing Board, of which he made it clear that he respects their autonomy.

“Yesterday, here in Mexico, the Bank of Mexico increased the interest rate by .50 percent. let’s have one rate interest rate of 6.5 percent, because, when interest rates rise, there is less investment and it is assumed that the inflation. It is a control mechanism”, he referred.

“In any case, when we arrived at the Government, the rate was 8 percent, we lowered it to 4 percent. Yesterday’s decision was made unanimously in Banxico and we respect autonomy,” he added.

López Obrador’s advance surprised analysts and the press, since Banxico normally gives this information after noon and according to the calendar for announcements of monetary policy decisions.

The president made this announcement while defending the country’s fossil fuel energy policy, which will allow controlling high inflation, which in the first half of March stood at 7.29 percent.

López Obrador explained that Mexico’s current energy policy, which seeks to achieve self-sufficiency and “rescue” Mexican oil (Pemex), allows them to “reduce fuel imports by 48 percent”.

This allows us to have a more effective oil policy and protect ourselves from situations like the ones the world is experiencing,” he said.

He explained that the export of Mexican oil, some 900,000 barrels per day at a higher price, “allows us to subsidize” the fuels consumed by the country.

He explained that the gasoline subsidy is given because “we need to control inflation.”

“If inflation breaks out, it affects us a lot because it is a shortage. The price of everything increases and the income does not yield us, we can have salary increases, but due to inflation our purchasing power is reduced, so we must not allow inflation”, he remarked.

He said that there are several ways to deal with inflation, “the best is producing and consuming what we produce.”

He then compared inflation in the United States (7.9 percent in February) with Mexico’s 7.29 percent.

Nor did he rule out a greater commercial opening, such as removing tariffs on certain imported foods, so that prices are controlled.

Inflation remains at high levels

The Mexican inflation rate rose in the first fortnight of March to 7.29 percent after an increase in prices in this period of 0.48 percent compared to the previous fortnight, driven by energy and food, reported the National Institute of Statistic and Geography (inegi).

The annual data for this first half of March also represents a slight increase compared to February, when inflation was 7.28 percent year-on-year.

However, the country is not so affected at the moment by the impact on prices that the war in Ukraine is having in much of the world.

Consumer prices closed 2021 with a rise of 7.36 percent, a level not seen in two decades, due to the rise in basic inputs such as agriculture or energy.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital and EFE