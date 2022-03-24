Alignment of the Mexican National Team vs. the United States

For the pass to the World Cup. The Mexican team is measured before United States in the Azteca Stadium, in a match that could define his pass to the Qatar World Cup 2022. I find that you can enjoy on the screens of Azteca Deportes: Azteca 7,

aztecadeportes.com

and the Official App of Azteca Deportes.

The team that leads Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martinois tied with the Stars and Stripes team with 21 units, only goal difference separates them, so a win for Mexico, combined with losses for Panama and Costa RicaI would give you the ticket.

Ten quick questions with Raúl Alonso Jiménez

Lineup of Mexico vs. United States

These will be the 11 aztec warriors who will seek the pass to the world cup:

Goalkeeper: William Ochoa

defenses: Jorge Sanchez, Hector Moreno, Cesar Montes and Gerardo Arteaga

Media: Edson Alvarez, Hector Herrera and Charly Rodriguez

strikers: ‘Tecatito’ Corona, Raúl Jiménez and Chucky Lozano

Time and where to watch Mexico vs. the United States?

