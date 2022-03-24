A teenager with autism is accused of being the mind behind Lapsus$ and the historic hacks of NVIDIA, Microsoft and Mercado Libre

Seven teenagers were arrested in London by the police after alleged connections to the Lapsus$ group were discoveredwhich has recently carried out hacks against different companies, leaking their source codes and compromising private information.

In accordance with BBCNewswhich originally reported the arrest, “the police are carrying out an investigation with their partners on the members of the group“, involving seven people between 16 and 21 years oldwho were arrested, later to be released under investigation.

Let us remember that in previous days, Lapsus$ has taken responsibility for the security breaches to companies such as Nvidia, Samsung, Ubisoft, Mercado Libre and recently Okta and Microsoft.

Yesterday, Wednesday, March 23, information emerged from four investigators hired by the companies that had been attacked, they were on the trail of Lapsus$concluding that the mastermind was a 16-year-old from Oxford, but the London police He did not say if he was among the detainees.

According to cybersecurity expert Brian Krebs, it seems that one of the members of the group was also involved in the data leak at EA.

A group that did not cover their tracks well

In his report, Krebs describes that the identity of the alleged Lapsus$ mastermind, a teenager with autism known as “White” or “Breachbase,” was revealed after he purchased Doxbin, a website where people’s personal information can be published that have already been “doxed”.



The Doxbin site | Image: Bank Info Security

Unable to keep the site running smoothly, top portal members told White to they were unhappy with his administration, attacking and harassing himto relinquish control of Doxbin to its previous owner earlier this year.

Additionally, a biography of his “career” as a hacker was also published, noting that had accumulated more than 300 bitcoins and was affiliated witha group of would-be ransomware”known as Lapsus$.

Bloomberg reported that “White” was almost a year old being tracked by cyber security, his personal information was known before the Doxbin leak, and he had already been linked not only to Lapsus$, but also to other previous hacker groups.

This was mainly, as Microsoft pointed out in a post, because the group did not cover their tracks, to the point of pre-announce your attacks in social networks and advertise the purchase of credentials to employees of the organizations.