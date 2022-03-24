A possible Wanda and Vision skin for Fortnite is rumored

Marvel is back in the minds of all Fortnite players with this new easter egg that has been found in the game. And it is that with the arrival of the Chapter 3 Season 2 of Fortnite there have been a lot of changes in the game, in addition to many new features such as the Dr Strange skin.

It has been just with this that indications of the possible arrival of Wanda and Vision to the game have been found. Well, if we have the skins equipped and we go to the place on the map where it is the Leader of the metal team, will tell us about a “synthezoid”.





This clearly is a nod to Marvel’s Vision character, because by sharing a universe with Strange, it can be thought that the doctor already knows about the existence of “synthezoids”. That is why it is so curious that we can only hear this line of dialogue if we go to the Leader with the Dr. Strange skin on.

This has caused many leakers like ShiinaBR believe that the arrival of Vision in the game is possible, since it is directly relating to the world of Dr. Strange with that of Fortnite. So many are starting to believe that we will have a Vision skin for this Season 2.

Wanda’s arrival in the Fortnite universe is also taken into account. Since if Strange’s skin has been released based on the premiere of the film, we could think that we will also have a Wanda skin. So, we could very soon have Vision and Scarlet Witch in play one-on-one with Strange.

All these are just theories based on small details of the game, but it would not be surprising, never better said, that we have the entire gang of the new Dr. Strange movie in Fortnite.