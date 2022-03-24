Xbox Game Pass not only offers its subscribers the possibility of enjoying a very extensive catalog of games, but sometimes it also offers the possibility of temporarily enjoying an external service for users at no additional cost.

A few months ago, the service offered the possibility of enjoying 75 days of Crunchyroll, the largest anime streaming service on the planet, and now it has been confirmed that a new service comes to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in collaboration, with Marvel as the protagonist.

A new service comes to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: Marvel Unlimited

As confirmed by the official account of Marvel Entertainment on YouTube, Marvel Unlimited, the service with which we can see the comics of the house of ideas will be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, as was the case that we commented on Crunchyroll.

Thanks to this collaboration between Xbox and Marvel, users will be able to enjoy up to 3 months subscription to Marvel Unlimitedwhere we will find more than 29,000 comics, from many of the company’s sagas, such as The Avengers, Assemble, Iron Man, Spiderman and many more.

It should be noted that the offer will only be available to new Marvel Unlimited subscribers, and that only one subscription can be claimed per account. You can claim it until May 31, 2022with the possibility of redeeming it until June 30 of this year.