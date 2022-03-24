6 infallible hairstyles to always be well combed on rainy days

Between the return to cold days and the rain, it seems that it becomes the perfect cocktail for your hair to get frizzy and you don’t know what to do with your hair when combing it. But there are some hairstyles that keep at bay our frizz and they allow us to go well groomed every day. Pigtails are one of them, but also collected as buns or bows. braids. Discover these five hairstyles to wear your ideal hair on rainy days.

medium ponytail

Kate Middleton with a medium ponytail, the wild hairstyle to avoid a bad hair day.GTres Online.

If we talk about a hairstyle that occupies one of the first positions when it comes to styling for a rainy day and is easy and quick to do, without a doubt, that is the ponytail. more polished or with disheveled effect They are a sure hit. inspires us Kate Middleton when taking it. And if you want to give it a different touch, you can hide the hair elastic with a lock of your hair by wrapping it around it.

High ponytail for curly hair

The high ponytail for very curly hair is a great updo to control them when combing them.Imaxtree.

For your curly hair and if you are struggling to find an updo that allows you to control the excessive volume of your hair or frizz, nothing like a high ponytail to take your hair away from the face and that you can adapt to the height what you want

Messy ballerina moo

Natalie Portman in a relaxed messy ballerina bun.GTres Online.

The bun with a disheveled and ballerina effect as she wears it Natalie Portman It is ideal for girls with fine hair who do not want to give up having a good hairstyle because it clears the face and can be done in many ways, more or less polished, more relaxed and we love it to keep your face clear and it works in any situation.

Top knot or high bun

Olivia Palermo’s top knot or high bun.GTres Online.

The high moos They are a very simple hairstyle to do and tremendously flattering. Olivia Palermo has made them his allies in the face of bad weather. You can wear it more polished or with wet effect that does not leave any hair loose or more carefree.

side braid

Sarah Jessica Parker with a boho side braid.GTres Online.

The braids become another of the allied hairstyles against frizz. And we are inspired by the side braids for long hair that she wears Sarah Jessica Parker to wear a boho air hair look on rainy days. In this case, it is also important to use styling products that they ensure the hairstyle with the aim of combating frizz and that the look lasts longer.

low ponytail

The low ponytail can be worn in different hair lengths and is very practical and elegant on rainy days.Imaxtree.

With the same effect as the bun but with a wilder touch, the low ponytail is also ideal for controlling your hair and keeping it very well styled on bad weather days. I know can be worn in different hair lengths and it is very flattering for all types of faces.

