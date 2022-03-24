3 critically acclaimed comedies to watch on Netflix

Are you in the mood for a laugh? Today we recommend three comedies that you can find in Netflixbut they are not just any film, but rather a trio that has been very well received by specialized critics.

perfect strangers

2017 – Dir: Alex de la Iglesia

A lunar eclipse seems to have taken over the city and it seems that its strange influence is affecting the protagonists of this story: a group of friends who meet for dinner. Alfonso (Edward Fernandez) and Eve (Bethlehem Wheel) are the hosts of the evening and they argue excitedly because their guests are about to arrive and dinner is not ready yet. For their part, the guests are two more couples with their typical disagreements and a single man who swears that his girlfriend is sick and that is why he has not been able to attend.

Everything goes relatively normally until, suddenly, the idea arises: What would happen if they left their mobile phones on the table, within everyone’s reach? Calls, messages, chats, social network notifications, your entire life shared instantly without any hesitation. An innocent game or a dangerous proposal? Will the group be able to bear such a degree of sincerity, even if it’s just for one night?

The Meyerowitz: The family is not chosen

2017 – Dir: Noah Baumbach

After a painful separation from his wife, Danny Meyerowitz (Adam Sandler) moves in with his father, Harold (Dustin Hoffman), a strict art teacher and sculptor.. Danny has been unemployed for a while and the divorce has left him depressed and frustrated; however, going back to his father has not been his first option, not even his second or third.

Harold spent his life criticizing his children, humiliating their decisions, pointing out their mistakes, and celebrating their failures. The family has tried to stay as far away as possible from its members, especially from the patriarch, who has decided to briefly resume his career as a sculptor and is preparing a celebration of his life’s work. Everyone is invited to the celebration and their children, who hope that everything will end soon, will have enough time to confront Harold and heal childhood wounds.

long shot

2019 – Dir: Jonathan Levine

Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron) is one of the most influential women in the world. Smart, sophisticated and highly educated, she is a powerful diplomat with a talent for just about everything. For her part, Fred Flarsky (seth roden) is a carefree journalist, easy to get into trouble. They have nothing in common, except that she was his babysitter and his first love.

When they unexpectedly meet again, they immediately connect. Charlotte, who is preparing to run for President, hires Fred as a speechwriter, much to the dismay of her trusted advisers. The irrepressible chemistry between them will lead to a romance around the world and a series of unexpected incidents.