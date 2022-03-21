With Marcianeke giving everything and Megan Fox in the public: This was the last day of Lollapalooza Chile

This Sunday, March 20, the festival lollapalooza he said goodbye to Chile, with a successful day that was marked by the presence of national and international artists, and even humorous numbers.

The one who opened the fires was the Venezuelan Micro THD, who did a show with his greatest hits starting at 12:30 on one of the largest stages of the event.

Micro TDH at Lollapalooza

Then the Chilean Drefquila He made all the attendees dance and sing for 45 minutes, with a concert that reviewed his hits that launched him to fame.

Drefquila at Lollapalooza

In the same place, later it was the turn of Stefan Kramer, who did a humorous number where he joked about his frustrated intentions that he had to be a singer, imitating great artists like Luis Miguel, Bon Jovi, among others.

Stefan Kramer in Lollapalooza

Afternoon of Marcianeke and Megan Fox

At 4:50 p.m., 20 minutes late -which was not his fault- marcianeke thrilled thousands of attendees who turned out to sing his songs like “What’s up”, “Malvekes” and “What did you throw at the tussi brother”.

His participation included several guest artists, such as Harry Nach, Arte Elegant, Pailita, who were also applauded by the fans of marcianeke.

Marcianeke at Lollapalooza

Late in the afternoon it was the turn of the international numbers. At about 7:00 p.m. Machine Gun Kelly he got on stage and from a corner his girlfriend looked at him, who we remember, is the outstanding actress Megan fox.

then appeared Doja Cat and after 9:00 p.m. they showed up The Strokes, DJ Alan Walker and Jack Harlow, who put an end to Lollapalooza Chile 2022, which commemorated the 10 years of Festival in Chile.

Doja Cat at Lollapalooza Chile

