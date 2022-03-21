Who is Donovan Carrillo?

With only 22 years and a path overcoming homophobia and various deficiencies, Donovan Carrillo will be the only Latin American competitor to participate in figure skating this Monday, February 7, at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Despite the lack of facilities for winter sports in Mexico, added to the lack of culture, prejudice and homophobia that characterizes most Latin American countries, Donovan Daniel Carrillo Suazo has managed to conquer one of his dreams by being present at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The young man from Zapopan, Jalisco, had to be forced to train on amateur ice rinks in shopping malls at the beginning of his practice in the sport of figure skating. In order to focus on his passions, Donovan had to make a big decision: separating from his family at a young age.

Despite the fact that when the man from Jalisco began to show interest in figure skating, his parents, physical education professionals, encouraged him, they never imagined that homophobia would be one of the main obstacles that the athlete would have to face.

The people around him considered that ice skating with Juan Gabriel songsDivo de Juárez, was enough to classify him as “homosexual”, thus beginning his confrontation with the stigmas and prejudices of society.

“It infuriates me that they see the word gay as a mockery or an insult to my effort,” Donovan Carrillo emphasized.

One of Donovan’s trademarks in his figure skating career is the use of traditional mexican music in his routines, managing to put the mariachi culture in the costumes he wears for his presentations.

Carrillo Suazo began his sports career when he was only 4 years old, during which time he trained in swimming and in a gym. However, it was in 2007 when he decided to practice figure skating, becoming his greatest passion. The 22-year-old made his debut at the ISU Junior Grand Prix in 2013 in Mexico City, at that time he was only 12 years old.

But it was not until 2016 that Donovan showed his true talent on the ice rink, when he used a song by Divo de Juárez in his choreography, to which his charro suits and Mexican concepts were added.

In these Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, together with Sarah Schleper, Donovan Carrillo was the flag bearer of the Mexican delegation at the opening ceremony of this sport fair.