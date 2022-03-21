Unpublished! Fortnite removes buildings for the first time in its history

Epic Games’ battle royale kicked off the new season with the most radical change since its inception and the addition of a “total shield.”





In addition to starting with serious server problemswhich causes queues of up to an hour to enter a game, the Season 2, Chapter 3 of Fortnite was launched with another important and unprecedented fact for the history of the Epic Games video game: removal of buildingsthe most important and recognized battle royale mechanic.







Fortnite: the constructions, eliminated for 9 days

Epic Games decided to give a completely different start to the new season and, after rumors that they might create a no-build mode to encourage the arrival of new players, they decided remove them in the most popular modes, both solo and in duos, trios and squads. However, it would be just for a week or nine days.

To counteract the loss of the game’s quintessential defensive system, Epic Games implemented a new shield which is called “total” and that accompanies us from the moment we fall on the map until we lose our lives. This is 50 shield points which serves as the first line of defense and which, when it reaches 0, go back up to 50. This is in addition to the classic green and blue life and shield bars that we can feed.

However, the company clarified that building will not be affected in competitive queues or in the arena, nor will it be affected in Team Fight or creative islands.

New mechanics in Fortnite, Season 2, Chapter 3

SPRINT

Players can now to run faster with the new default movement speed. A faster default movement speed also implies a faster sprint. Logically, the super fast sprint can’t be held all the time, so Epic added a new sprint meter.

CLIMB

If a surface is too high to jump on (or if a platform is too far away to land), you can jump and grab the edge with your hands to climb.

SHOULDER BUMP

In the new season of Fortnite you can break down doors with a bang and also when sliding.

BALANCE CHANGES

Improved First Shot Accuracy Mechanics: weapons with first shot accuracy, such as the Commando Assault Rifle, will now gain that stat more smoothly, giving near perfect spread accuracy.











Don’t miss a thing Receive the latest Gaming news and more!

It may interest you



