These are the nominated films based on literary works

Every year, viewers and readers discover that behind the films nominated for the Oscar there is a library. For the 94th edition, the films “Dune”, “The Power of the Dog”, “The Dark Daughter”, “Drive My Car”, “The Gucci House” and “The Tragedy of Macbeth”, among others, are based on books fiction and nonfiction. The top four compete with “CODA” (an adaptation of the French film “The Bélier Family”) for the statuette of the award for best adapted screenplay. On Sunday the 27th it will be known if, once again, the lyrics leave their mark in the ceremony of award.

The so-called “Jane Campion western,” “The Power of the Dog,” is based on a novel of 1967 of the American writer Thomas Savage and published in Spanish by Alianza. The story, set on a ranch in Montana, recounts the confrontation between the Burbank brothers: Phil, the homophobic and homosexual bully played by Benedict Cumberbatch, and George (Jesse Plemons), peaceful and in love with Rose, to whom he proposes. marriage and moves into the family home with Peter, her teenage son and only seemingly vulnerable.

“I think the book is one of the great American novels,” said the New Zealand director. Has it all. Montana is as rich a character as the four main protagonists in this psychodrama of love and loss and revenge, and all this in a time when so much is changing. […] There is an extraordinary insight into American social injustice and prejudice, as well as the pioneering, dreamlike appeal of the landscape and its potential riches for those brave enough to stand up to it.”

Savage’s novel was republished in 2001 with an epilogue by another subtle narrator: the American writer Annie Proulx, author of the story that gave rise to “Brokeback Mountain” (winner of three Oscars in the 78th edition, including that of best adapted screenplay).

The “power of the dog” referred to in the title of the novel and the film comes from another book, the Bible. In Psalm 22 we read: “Deliver my soul from the sword; / my love of the power of the dog”. Campion’s return to the seventh art was rewarded with twelve nominations. Available on Netflix.

The new adaptation of “Dune,” Frank Herbert’s science fiction classic by Canadian Denis Villeneuve, earned ten nominations. The complete saga of “Dune” groups twenty-one books, but not all of them were written by Herbert, who at the beginning devised a trilogy, made up of “Dune”, “The Messiah of Dune and Sons of Dune”.

Success led him to write three more books, until his death in 1986. Those interested in learning more about Arrakis, the Atraides, the supernatural Bene Gesserit, the Fremen, and the sandworms will find enough material in Dune and the five sequels. of the American author. Before Villeneuve’s Dune: Part 1 (available on HBO Max), David Lynch released his version in 1984; at the time, it was a critical and box office flop, but is now considered a cult film.

“Drive My Car”, by Japanese director Ryūsuke Hamaguchi, is one of the favorites for the Oscars. The story of director Hidetoshi Nishijima, in the process of mourning the death of his wife, and Tôko Miura, the young conductor who takes him to Uncle Vanya’s rehearsals, is based on the first story of the storybook “Men Without Women” , of the “eternal” candidate for Nobel Prize for LiteratureJapanese writer Haruki Murakami.

The seven stories address the themes that characterize his work: heartbreak, loss, loneliness, isolation, melancholy and human metamorphoses.

The film competes for four awards: best film, best director, best foreign film and best adapted screenplay.

This is how Murakami’s story that inspired Drive My Car begins: “Until then, Kafuku had gotten into a car driven by a woman on several occasions and, in his view, the way women drove could basically be classified into two types: either a little too sharp or a little too cautious. Fortunately, the latter was much more frequent than the former.

Soon, the film will be available on MUBI.

“The Dark Daughter” is an adaptation of the homonymous novel by the mysterious Neapolitan writer Elena Ferrante. Directed by the American actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, who made her directorial and screenwriting debut, it stars Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson and can be considered a rereading of the myth of Leda and the swan (Leda was also the mother of Helen of Troy and of Clytemnestra). It earned three Oscar nominations.

In the film, Leda is a divorced woman, a feminist and a university professor of English literature (which justifies the mention of WB Yeats’ poem, “Leda and the Swan”), who was an early mother of two girls whom she left in the care of her partner and her own mother.

While vacationing on a Greek island, that dark trauma surfaces after meeting a woman younger than her and her little daughter. Not without reason, both the novel and the film were interpreted as visions of disobedient motherhood.

“It was evident that she had been trying to calm the girl down for a long time without success, and she was exhausted,” reads Ferrante’s novel. Leaving the house she had wanted to hide the girl’s anger with a beautiful dress and nice shoes. She herself wore an elegant dress the color of wine, her hair tied back, and earrings that brushed her pronounced jaws and dangled from her long neck. She wanted to chase the ugliness out of her, tone herself down. She had tried to see herself in the mirror as she was herself before bringing that organism into the world, before condemning herself forever to add it to hers. And with what result.” On Netflix.

Although it was a commercial failure, “West Side Story” (known as “Love without barriers”), Steven Spielberg’s first musical film, received seven nominations.

Starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, this is the second film adaptation of the Broadway musical by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, which in turn is an adaptation of “Romeo and Juliet, the tragedy of William Shakespeare.

The story of the two young people from Verona who, despite the opposition of their rival relatives, decide to marry clandestinely and live together became a universal symbol of “impossible love” (and of young people as scapegoats, because after the death of the lovers, the family clans make peace). Shakespeare’s play begins as a comedy, but as it progresses it takes on a fateful tone. On Disney+.

“The Alley of Lost Souls”, directed by Guillermo del Toro, is based on the homonymous novel by the American William Lindsay Gresham, from 1946, published by Sajalín.

Nominated in four categories, the film is the second film adaptation of Gresham’s novel (there was one in 1947, directed by Edmund Goulding and starring Tyrone Power), set in a traveling circus or “freak fair” in the 1930s. It tells the story of Stan Carlisle (Bradley Cooper), an ambitious young man who becomes involved with psychiatrist Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett), who proposes to defraud a billionaire.

The author, who in the 1920s had been a folk singer, wrote the novel – a somber portrait of the human soul – while awaiting repatriation from the Spanish Civil War, where he volunteered on the Republican side. He would return to the theme of his first novel in his short stories (which were collected in 2013) and a non-fiction book: Monster Midway. He took his own life in 1962. Available on Star +.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”, by Joel Coen, is a new film version of William Shakespeare’s classic, this time starring Denzel Washington, as Prince Macbeth, and Frances McDormand, as the fearsome Lady Macbeth. The story of the desire for power, and the means to achieve it (including plots, betrayals and assassinations), will never go out of date.

It earned three Oscar nominations. On AppleTV.

With only one nomination, “The House of Gucci”, the thriller directed by Ridley Scott, is based on the non-fiction book “The House of Gucci”. A true story of murder, madness, glamor and greed (Camelot América) by the German writer and journalist Sara Gay Forden, which reconstructs the rise and fall of Maurizio Gucci (and, figuratively, of the Gucci family as owner of the prestigious company Italian fashion and accessories).

The crime, which occurred in March 1995, had the intellectual authorship of his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, played by Lady Gaga. It appears as the flip side of another Ridley Scott film released in 2021, “The Last Duel”, also based on a book -“The Last Duel”: a true story of crime, scandal and trial by combat in medieval France, by the American Eric Jager – and who, amazingly, did not get any Oscar nominations.

In La casa Gucci there is a villain; in “The Last Duel”, a proto-feminist heroine. Both are available on Star+.

Another film with only one Academy Award nomination is “Cyrano,” based on the 1897 play by Frenchman Edmond Rostand, which was made into movies several times. José Ferrer (in 1951) and Gérard Depardieu (in 1990) played Cyrano de Bergerac; On this occasion, the famous actor from “Game of Thrones”, Peter Dinklage, plays the role of the unrepentant lover in the musical adaptation directed by the British Joe Wright.

